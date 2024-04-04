Browns Projected to Draft 1st RB Off Board, Dual-Threat With Elite Speed

The Cleveland Browns have a loaded running back room, though it’s more loaded with personnel than it is with talent.

Field Yates of ESPN released his latest mock draft on Wednesday, April 3, in which he predicted the Browns will select Trey Benson of Florida State No. 54 overall in the second round, making him the first running back off the board.

“Benson would have a chance for a massive role from jump street in Cleveland, as Nick Chubb’s availability is unclear (leg injury) for the start of the 2024 regular season, and Jerome Ford was solid but not spectacular filling in,” Yates wrote. “Benson has excellent speed (4.39), is a forced missed tackle waiting to happen and shows very good pass-game traits.”

Nick Chubb’s Injury, Browns’ Depth Questions Make Running Back Likely Target in NFL Draft

Chubb is a four-time Pro Bowler, though he is coming off of two knee reconstruction surgeries following the worst injury of his career.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com predicted in late March that Chubb’s rehabilitation arc won’t likely place him on the field to begin the regular season, and he could be out until as late as the middle of the campaign.

Ford had something of a breakout season in 2023, and the team added depth to the position group by signing Pierre Strong Jr. last year along with D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines this year.

While Ford amassed 1,132 total yards from scrimmage and 9 total TDs across 17 games played during his sophomore campaign, he battled injury in more than one contest. He also missed four games during his rookie year due to injury problems.

Considering Chubb’s timeline and the lack of proven and consistent depth behind Ford on the roster, a running back add is good bet for Cleveland. That is doubly true if the player is a draft prospect, who will play on an affordable and cost-controlled rookie contract for the next four years.

Trey Benson Produced Impressive Stats Over Past 2 Seasons

Benson produced 905 rushing yards on 156 carries (5.8 yards per attempt) and 14 TDs for the Seminoles across 13 games played last season, all of which were wins for Florida State. He also caught 20 passes for 227 receiving yards and a score, per ESPN.

Like many other potential draft picks on the roster, Benson chose to sit out the university’s bowl game after the selection committee voted not to include the undefeated squad as part of the four-team College Football Playoff.

Benson produced similarly efficient numbers for FSU the year prior, when he tallied 965 rushing yards (6.8 yards per attempt) and 9 TDs on the ground to go along with 12 receptions for 111 receiving yards. The Seminoles went 10-3 that season, including a victory in the CHEEZ-IT Bowl.

Benson’s skill set will undoubtedly make him a target for other franchises as well, but the Browns have a relatively complete roster compared to much of the NFL. Thus, Cleveland can afford to draft a running back sooner than most of its competitors in a league that is devaluing the position more and more by the year — not just in terms of contract value, but in terms of draft investment as well.