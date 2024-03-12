Browns Lock in 3-Time Pro Bowler With $23.5 Million Free Agency Splash

Za’darius Smith will be sticking around with the Cleveland Browns after inking a two-year deal on Monday.

The Browns and Smith agreed to a deal worth $23.5 million over the next two seasons. Smith can earn up to $25 million with incentives. The move gives the Browns another Pro Bowl-caliber option opposite of Myles Garrett. That is an incredibly valuable asset for Jim Schwartz’s unit, which relies on pressure up front.

The Browns traded for Smith in May ahead of last season. In the deal, the Browns got Smith, a 2025 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for two fifth-round picks.

Smith didn’t have an outstanding year stats-wise. He managed 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 16 games started. That was second on the team behind only Garrett. Smith was a solid contributor and graded out at a solid 82.6 on Pro Football Focus.

The Browns hired Jacques Cesaire this offseason to take over the defensive line. He’ll get to work with Garrett and Smith, as well as Ogbo Okoronkwo — who was signed last offseason — and Alex Wright.

Browns Also Bring Back DT Maurice Hurst

The Browns also agreed to bring back Maurice Hurst. He’ll sign a one-year deal to remain in Cleveland. Hurst announced the move himself on social media, writing: “Officially Back!!!”

Hurst emerged as a key piece of the defensive tackle rotation last season. He finished with 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, an interception, 22 tackles, four TFLs, a fumbled recovery and three passes defended. Hurst played on around 40% of the defensive snaps last season when healthy. However, Hurst’s season ended early due to a torn pectoral muscle in December.

Hurst wanted another shot in Cleveland as a member of the Browns.

“It’s definitely a special spot,” Hurst told Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram

on January 24. “I’ve been lucky to be at a few great spots. So being here with the guys that we have in the room and the coaches that we have, it’s really something that you can tell that we’re building, that we could be the team that wins it all at some point.”

Browns Lose LB Anthony Walker

Not everyone will be returning for the Browns next season. Cleveland let linebacker Anthony Walker walk. The 28-year-old veteran signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, ending his three-year stay with Cleveland.

Walker has had some tough injury luck in recent years. He missed five games last season due to a knee injury suffered during practice. Walker also 14 games during the 2022 season with a torn quad.

When healthy, Walker was solid for the Browns and a leader on the defensive side of the ball. He notched 44 tackles, two passes defensed, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries

The Browns have some talent they like at linebacker. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has emerged as a potential star. Cleveland is also hoping to bring back Sione Takitaki, who has continued to earn more time on the field since being drafted in the third round in 2019.

Cleveland also lost key special teamer Mike Ford Jr. He signed with the Houston Texans.