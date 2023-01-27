Cavaliers Trade Proposal Drains Wing Depth to Reunite With $10 Million Flamethrower

The league’s worst-kept secret is the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ desire to find an upgrade at wing before the trade deadline. Cleveland is stacked with talent across the starting five, with nice depth pieces in Ricky Rubio and Kevin Love.

But though the team has trotted out Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Dylan Windler, and Cedi Osman at the wing spot, none have cemented the role for themselves. But in a trade proposed by Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Cavs land their wing upgrade in a guy who stopped in for a cup of coffee on Lake Erie back in 2018: Alec Burks.

“So we’re gonna go to Detroit. And there’s another guy on their team who I really like who is a former Cleveland Cavalier,” Swartz said. “And if you want guys who can shoot, guys who can defend multiple positions, wings with size, give me Alec Burks back on the Cavaliers. That’s what I’d like to see. He’s got a really good salary number, he’s only at ten million dollars. Again, I’m looking for guys that I can bring into the Cavs who I don’t have to trade Kevin Love’s contract for, Caris LeVert’s contract for.”

In exchange for Burks, Swartz suggested parting ways with two of Cleveland’s current wing options: Osman and Windler.

“I hate to do this for Cedi Osman . . . but for a guy that’s borderline in the rotation right now, I would move him in a deal like this. . . . We’re also going to add in Dylan Windler’s four million dollar expiring deal,” Swartz concluded.

Swartz further opined Cleveland would likely need to throw in two second-round picks to truly move the needle for Detroit, adding that it’s unlikely the Pistons land a first for Burks.

Why Cleveland Says Yes to Burks

Let’s put Burks’ addition to the Cavaliers in context with the team’s reported interest in Bojan Bogdanovic. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo, the Cavs are among a litany of suitors for Detroit Pistons flamethrower Bojan Bogdanovic.

“The Cavaliers are indeed a Bogdanovic suitor, sources said, but it will be rather difficult, and perhaps impossible, for Cleveland to reach Detroit’s lofty asking price for the veteran sharpshooter.”

Alec Burks with the reverse finish 🔄 pic.twitter.com/RVLXnN9BLw — Pistons Nation (@PistonsNationCP) January 27, 2023

Bogdanovic gets all the love on a crummy Pistons team for his 41.7% shooting from three this season. But as Swartz noted, Burks is shooting even better, connecting on 44% of his 4.3 threes per game.

Defensively, Burks is having a down season, with a minus-0.6 defensive box plus/minus representing his worst mark in three seasons. But Burks isn’t far removed from being a plus defender. Further, his individual defense would likely improve with Cleveland’s collective strength on that end of the floor.

Cavs Keep Okoro, LeVert Flexibility

Perhaps the best thing to like about the trade is the names not mentioned in the deal. While the big-money contracts of Caris LeVert and Kevin Love might be necessary to make a major swing and the youth and upside of Isaac Okoro required to sweeten the pot, none would be traded in this proposal from Swartz.

Isaac Okoro’s silky smooth jumper. Study it. pic.twitter.com/ggltLz8jpa — 𝚘𝚑𝚒𝚘’𝚜 𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚢 𝚘𝚠𝚗 🕷️⚔️ (@OHsVeryOwn) January 20, 2023

The Cavaliers, for their part, are still high on Okoro, though he’s failed to provide a consistent string of promising performances.

“You watch him, his shooting numbers have continued to improve, his aggressiveness has improved,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said on January 17. “Again, we’re trying to figure out the best piece for this team, and we’ve put a ton of time with Isaac, and we believe in Isaac and just want to give him an opportunity to be successful.”

The Cavaliers are currently tied with the Brooklyn Nets for fourth in the Eastern Conference.