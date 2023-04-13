Danny Green Takes Shot at Cavs Star Donovan Mitchell’s ‘Spida’ Nickname

For as long as he’s been in the league, Clevelend Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell has gone by the trademark nickname “Spida.” In fact, it’s a pseudonym that predates even his time at the University of Louisville.

According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Mitchell’s nickname originated from Al Taylor, whose son played AAU ball with Mitchell in New York.

“Long before the Cavaliers — and their fans — became awestruck by Mitchell, he established a reputation as a kid from New York capable of Cirque du Soleil moves on the basketball court,” Ulrich wrote. “It’s why Al Taylor started calling Mitchell “Spida D.” The “D” stands for Donovan, but the nickname evolved.”

But if you ask his Cavaliers teammate Danny Green, Mitchell resembles a different cartoon character.

“He’s explosive and athletic, which I haven’t had many point guards except for Ja [Morant] that’s like that, so it’s hard to compare him to anybody. But they call him Spida, I like to call him Tasmanian Devil. He’s just very explosive, he got big hands and he can get to the rim whenever he wants to,” Green explained, via FanDuel.

“He’s explosive and athletic, which I haven’t had many point guards except for Ja that’s like that… they call him Spida, I like to call him Tasmanian Devil” 😂@DGreen_14 on what makes Donovan Mitchell special #RunItBack #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/whDev80yzK — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) April 11, 2023

Both nicknames are a testament to Mitchell’s prowess and athleticism on the floor. It’s something several members of the New York Knicks have noted ahead of the team’s upcoming series.

Josh Hart Takes Jab at Cavs Star Donovan Mitchell

The Cavs’ series against the Knicks figures to be something of a homecoming for Mitchell. A New York native, Mitchell was widely expected to land in the Big Apple over the summer before the Cavs scooped him up out of Utah.

As a result, the series has the chance to be a revenge tour for Mitchell. The Knicks, for their part, know they’ll have their hands full.

“Nothing,” Josh Hart told The Athletic about exactly what about Mitchell’s game makes the player difficult to handle, before laughing. “He’s the easiest one to guard. Put that in there, right before the playoffs.”

Hart quickly went on to praise Mitchell’s all-around talent.

“He’s a really good scorer at all three levels,” Hart continued. “He’s efficient at all three levels. A lot of times, you want guys to try to force them to do something that they’re not comfortable with. And he’s someone who’s obviously athletic, is able to finish above the rim, finish through contact. He’s strong, has an explosive first step. He has that, but then he’s shooting 38 percent from 3 on, like, nine to 10 3s a game.”

Hart isn’t the only one in the orange and blue to praise Mitchell’s game.

Quentin Grimes Praises Donovan Mitchell

The individual primarily tasked with guarding Mitchell figures to be Quentin Grimes. The Knicks’ guard knows all too well how challenging it can be to guard Mitchell, who went for 42 points against New York at the end of March.

“He can do a lot with the ball. He can shoot the ball from super deep out, so you kind of got to pressure him up,” Grimes said of Mitchell after that March encounter. “I just have to lock in. I’ll watch more films for sure, gotta just watch his latest games, but he’s been on terror really the past four or five games.”

The Knicks and Cavaliers will square off in Cleveland on Saturday night.