Cavs Proposed Trade Sends Stingy Wing to Cleveland for Hefty Haul

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been very actively searching for an upgrade at wing on the trade market and Josh Hart of the Portland Trail Blazers has been floated as an intriguing option.

The Cavaliers landing Hart was pitched by ESPN as a trade they’d like to see made before the deadline. In the move, the Cavaliers would give up Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman and two second-round picks (2026 and 2028).

Hart is a solid two-way player, starting 42 games for Portland this season. After notching nearly 20 points per game last season, he’s averaging 9.5 to go with 8.3 rebounds. For his career, Hart is a 34.5% shooter from beyond the arc.

Hart is making nearly $13 million this year and has a player-option awaiting in the offseason at the same number.

The Blazers are currently 21-23 (as of January 19) and despite their losing record are still well within striking distance of a playoff spot thanks to the tight race in the Western Conference.

Cavaliers Value Okoro’s Contributions

However, as with other trades, the Cavs have to weigh how much they see Hart as an upgrade over Okoro, who has come on strong of late after being reinserted into the starting lineup.

Okoro has shot 60.9% from 3 and 58.7% from the field over his last eight games, although the Cavs have gone 4-4 over that span. Okoro went 6-of-6 from the field in his latest outing, notching 17 points and hitting all four of his shots from beyond the arc.

“I mean, it’s about earning what you get and fitting with the group that’s in front of you,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said on January 17. “I think Isaac has done that. Again, we’ve talked about it time and time again. He’s a tireless worker, and he’s a great teammate. All he wants to do is help the team win and support people the best way he possibly can. So, to me, it’s like you want guys like that to be rewarded, and I think he’s done that. You watch him, his shooting numbers have continued to improve, his aggressiveness has improved. Again, we’re trying to figure out the best piece for this team, and we’ve put a ton of time with Isaac, and we believe in Isaac and just want to give him an opportunity to be successful.”

Cavs Investigating 3-Team Trade for Malik Beasley

A move the Cavaliers have been working towards is a three-team deal that would land them Jazz sharpshooter Malik Beasley, per veteran NBA insider Marc Stein.

“As part of the Cavaliers’ ongoing search for wing upgrades, league sources say, they have weighed pursuing a three-way trade scenario that would land Atlanta’s John Collins with the Jazz and bring Utah’s Malik Beasley to Cleveland,” he wrote. “The Jazz have well-chronicled interest in Collins but, to this point, have given the Hawks pause by seeking additional draft compensation for taking on Collins, who still has three seasons left on his five-year, $125 million contract after this one.”

Stein identified Caris LeVert — who is on an expiring $18.7 million deal — as the most logical trade piece to be involved in that deal for the Cavs.