Cam Ward Transfer News: QB Hangs With Rick Ross in Miami Amid FSU Rumors

The Cam Ward transfer news is heating up with ACC rivals Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles among the teams fighting to land the quarterback. Ward went viral during his Miami visit by hanging out with rapper Rick Ross at the infamous Prime One Twelve steakhouse. The playmaker is among the top quarterback options in the college football transfer portal as the star looks to leave Washington State.

Here’s a look at the photo that is going viral and has Canes fans imagining Ward wearing a Miami jersey.

It sounds like it was a great recruiting dinner with Ward admitting Miami is at the top of the list. The star quarterback also plans to visit Florida State Ward told On3.com’s Stephen Wagner.

“It was smooth,” Ward said of his Miami visit during a December 13, 2023 interview with Wagner. “They’re at the top of the list for sure. Coach [Mario]Cristobal going to year 3, I feel they could have been a nine, 10 win team this year, some things got away. It’d be a good opportunity.”

Another photo is circulating on social media featuring giant shrimp and lobster with Ward’s name tag by the plate. Ross and Ward ate well in the 305 but not enough to stop the quarterback from visiting the rival Noles.

Cam Ward enjoying dinner in Miami. pic.twitter.com/usm2qmmlkt — CanesInSight (@CanesInSight) December 13, 2023

Cam Ward on Miami Visit With Rick Ross: ‘It’s Good Living Down Here for Sure’

Ward threw for 3,736 yards, 25 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while completing 66.6% of his passes at Washington State in 2023. The dynamic quarterback is also a threat with his legs adding 144 rushing yards and 8 TDs on the ground.

Ward revealed that Miami head coach Mario Cristobal is a major reason why the Hurricanes are appealing. Meeting Ross did not hurt the Canes’ chances as well.

“The type of person [Cristobal] is – I got a chance to meet his kids at dinner,” Ward told Wagner. “He was telling me his kids were excited to meet me and all that. Got a chance to meet Rick Ross [at Prime One Twelve], so it was cool. It’s good living down here for sure. Coach Cristobal, he’s trying to bring The U back. He’s doing a good thing for sure.”

Cam Ward Transfer News: The Potential Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Is in the Market for a $1 Million NIL Deal

Business is booming in the new era of college athletics, and Ward is set to land a big payday at his next stop. Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard reported that Ward has “10 seven-figure deals” available to him in the portal.

“Let’s just say I heard from one source, and a pretty dialed in one, that Cam Ward… has 10 seven-figure deals waiting for him,” Huard explained during a November 27 episode of “Brock and Salk.” “He has 10 different deals from around the country that will pay him seven figures to come be their quarterback.”

On3.com estimates Ward’s NIL value to be $1.1 million. According to On3.com’s insider Pete Nakos, Miami is the favorite to land Ward.

“I would say Miami is the favorite,” Nakos detailed on a December 13 edition of “The Inside Scoop.”

Time will tell if Florida State can gain some ground during Ward’s visit to Tallahassee. Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell has some work to do in order to land Ward.