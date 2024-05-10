NCAA 25 Cover Leaked With Alabama, Colorado & Michigan Surprises [LOOK]

After years of waiting, college football fans just got their first glimpse of at least one version of the NCAA 25 video game cover. The Deluxe Edition cover appears to have been leaked on social media. Fans are taking screenshots of the NCAA 25 pre-order screen from the PlayStation store



EA Sports appears to be taking a different approach to this year’s game instead of a front-facing standalone athlete we typically saw in the previous editions. If the photo turns out to be true, this year’s cover will feature the back of multiple college football stars. There is still the possibility that several covers could be released.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, Alabama Crimson Tide signal-caller Jalen Milroe, Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards, Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter and Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck are among those on the leaked cover. Edwards may be the biggest surprise of the group of cover athletes.

Not only is Edwards a non-quarterback, but the running back is coming off a season with 119 carries for 497 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in 2023. It is worth noting Edwards played alongside now Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum. Edwards should have more opportunities this season with Corum turning pro.

NCAA 25 Release Date: When Will the College Football Game Come Out?

No, we do not have an NCAA 25 release date but there are some bread crumbs. All things point to a July release date, just as it was previously done when the NCAA video game was an annual release. NCAA 25 is expected to be released on PlayStation and Xbox. EA Sports has promised expanded details on the college football video game to be revealed in May.



𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: EA's website now has a countdown for the College Football 25 reveal 👀 https://t.co/DKH0z2V3V5 pic.twitter.com/VEnJPLI2te — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 10, 2024

“EA declined to announce a specific release date in either update, instead stating that the game is slated for a ‘summer’ release, and that the company would offer more details in an ‘official reveal’ in May,” Extra Points’ Matt Brown wrote in an April 10, 2024 story titled, “What I’m hearing about the release date for EA Sports College Football 25 and other updates.”

“I have reported multiple times, as have others, that the company was targeting a release in July.”

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Is Absent in the NCAA 25 Cover Leak

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Many fans are upset that Shedeur Sanders is nowhere to be seen on the Deluxe cover of EA Sports College Football 25… https://t.co/DKH0z2V3V5 pic.twitter.com/8UU3eGUi8f — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 10, 2024

Just as important for the cover is those athletes who are not pictured. Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is the potential No. 1 pick for the 2025 NFL draft, is not pictured in the leaked cover. It remains to be seen whether Sanders opted in to be featured in the game.

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon is also coming off an impressive season. If a non-quarterback is going to be on the cover, Gordon is one of the popular rumors for NCAA 25.

Like Sanders, Gordon is also not pictured in the initial leak. Brown previously reported that the NCAA 25 cover would only feature current players rather than legends or coaches. The leaked photo lines up with this report exactly.

“Well, they cant blame me for this leak lol,” Brown said in a series of May 10 messages on X. “Now, would you say that this image, provided by the Sony Playstation store, lines up closely with what I had reported last month? Well, who can say, really. I certainly can’t.”