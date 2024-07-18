NCAA 25 Consoles: PS4 & PC Not Released for College Football 25 Video Game

The release date for NCAA 25 is finally here, but fans looking to play on either a PlayStation 4 (PS4) or PC will be disappointed. NCAA 25 is only available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, not on PlayStation 4 or PC. You will not be able to play College Football 25 on a PS4 or PC.

The early release date for NCAA 25 was Monday, July 18, 2024, for pre-orders, while the traditional release is on Friday, July 19. Fans can purchase the standard version for $69.99, and the deluxe edition is $99.99.

You will not be able to play NCAA 25 on your PS4 and will need to purchase the latest PlayStation or Xbox console in order to play. Placed in a similar situation, I was able to trade-in my old PlayStation 4 for credit on a PS5. Gamers looking to save even more money can look to purchase a used or refurbished PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S.

Amazon, GameStop, Target and Best Buy are among the stores that accept trade-ins on PlayStation 4 or older consoles. GameStop is also running a promotion that gives consumers additional credit on trade-ins when you become a Pro member.

For example, I was able to trade-in my PlayStation 4 and purchase a used PlayStation 5 for less than $400. The cheapest new PlayStation 5 is the digital-only version which is retailing for $449.99.

College Football 25 Release Date: The CFB Video Game Is Dropping for the 1st Time in More Than a Decade

This is the first time EA Sports is releasing a college football video game in more than a decade. The game was last released on July 9, 2013 when NCAA Football 14 came out.

Thanks to NIL, EA Sports was able to relaunch the college football video game series now that players can receive payment for being in the game. All players who agreed to be in NCAA 25 earned $600 and a free copy of the game. Cover athletes and ambassadors were able to sign more lucrative deals with EA Sports.

Yes, Cross-Play Is Available on NCAA 25, But Not for Dynasty Mode

College Football 25 does have cross-play enabled which allows friends with different consoles to play together. Yet, this mode is not yet available for dynasty mode.

This means that fans starting an online dynasty will all need to be on the same platform (PlayStation or Xbox) in order to play together. All is not lost as cross-play is supported on NCAA 25 for the following game modes: Road to the College Football Playoff, College Football Ultimate Team and Play a Friend. This will allow those on PlayStation and Xbox to play together, just not on dynasty mode.

So, Is NCAA 25 Worth the Hype?

Given the long layoff between games, EA Sports has received a lot of praise for NCAA 25. Yet, is the game actually worth the hype it is receiving?

Heavy Sports was able to play an early edition of the game and can confirm that College Football 25 is as good as advertised. There is attention to detail for every school in the game.

Fans of college football powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State will be impressed by the level of detail. Yet, Group of Five programs such South Alabama, Marshall and Kennesaw State were not slighted as just as much thought was put into their stadiums and players as well.