‘All-Out Brawl’ Breaks Out on Video between UNC, NC State

Viral video shows a brawl breaking out between UNC and NC State players on November 30.

The video circulated on X, where it had more than 2.2 million views. NC State won 35 to 30, according to News & Observer.

Jordan Crammer, a sports anchor with WNCN-TV, shared the video on X and wrote, “An all out brawl broke out a the end of the UNC vs. NC State game when state tried to plant the flag at the fifty.”

It was the second brawl to break out on the field between college football players. Ohio State and Michigan players also engaged in a brawl following a Michigan player trying to plant a flag; that brawl concluded with law enforcement officers deploying pepper spray as they tried to stop it, according to Ohio State police.

“Following the game, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in breaking up an on-field altercation. During the scuffle, multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray. OSUPD is the lead agency for games & will continue to investigate,” Ohio State police wrote.

An Announcer called the Fight Scene ‘Scary’ When It Broke Out

Play

According to Pack Insider, in the case of UNC and NC State, the fight broke out after “the home team took exception to NC State’s flag being planted in the middle of Kenan Memorial Stadium.”

“This is not good. This is scary,” an announcer said in a video shared by ESPN. The video shows multiple players from both teams engaged in the brawl, with people shoving other people. “You’ve got players with their helmets off,” one announcer said.

“This is a bad scene,” said another announcer, noting that players “took exception to” the attempt to plant the flag. An announcer said people were lying on the field and dubbed it a “dangerous scene right now.”

The fight eventually dissipated, the video shows.

The Fayetteville Observer reported that players from both teams “started pushing and shoving each other.”

Reaction by Fans Was Mixed on Social Media

“Conquered lands get flags planted. Don’t like it, win,” wrote one person on X.

“I’m gonna assume the police didn’t mace any players here?” a person wrote, referring to law enforcement officers using pepper spray during the Ohio State-Michigan brawl.

“Here’s a suggestion. Quit the BS flag planting. Problem solved,” wrote another person on X.

“College football is garbage now. Whatever happened to shaking hands at the end and walking off the field?” a person wrote.

Wondered another fan, “Is every team all in coordination this week to plant a flag on the fields?”

Many people referenced the Ohio State-Michigan fight. “See, it just wasn’t Ohio State. How about stopping all the flag planting,” a person wrote on X.

“How many time is this going to happen. Is this a trend? If so, very bad,” wrote another person.

“Teams should lose now eligibility for this (expletive)! It’s disgusting and I promise the first time it happens no one will participate again if they lose bowl eligibility,” a person wrote.