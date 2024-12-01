Wild Ohio State Fight Video Shows Police Pepper Spraying Players

Multiple law enforcement officers used pepper spray during an “on-field altercation” following Michigan’s upset over Ohio State on November 30, Ohio State University police said in a statement. Videos of the brawl quickly went viral on social media.

According to CNN, the melee broke out after a Wolverines player “attempted to plant a Michigan banner on the Buckeyes logo at midfield in Ohio Stadium, which led to pushing and shoving and eventually punches being thrown by members of both teams.”

Play

Wild video, which has had more than 1.6 million views on one X post alone, shows the brawl, which involved members of both teams. The video captures officers struggling to get control of the crowd and, ultimately, using pepper spray. Be forewarned that the video contains disturbing language.

Another video shows the coach not intervening and players from both teams huddling together in prayer.

Another video that went viral shows a tussle for the Michigan flag.

Ohio State University police wrote on X, “Following the game, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in breaking up an on-field altercation. During the scuffle, multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray. OSUPD is the lead agency for games & will continue to investigate.”

A similar brawl occurred between UNC and NC State players on November 30, also following a flag planting.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to the Brawl on Social Media

Some fans defended Ohio State in the comment thread. “Hate both teams, but their rivalry is great. Don’t care who won, but if you wave your flag in my house- thems fightin words. I’m with OSU on this one- which deeply pains me to say,” wrote one person on X.

However, another fan wrote, “The OSU players involved should be permanently banned from all NCAA sports.”

“Bad look on Ohio🤮” another fan wrote.

“Reminder, with NIL these are paid professionals now. Great show of professionalism,” another fan wrote.

One man who shared a viral video on X wrote, “I’m sorry but I do not agree with Gus Johnson, throwing hands over a flag is dumb, you were already embarrassed in your own stadium. Maybe don’t lose to a clearly inferior opponent. Ohio State has a loser’s mentality clearly.”

The Pepper Spray Left Players Coughing on the Field, Reports Say

According to CNN, after the officers deployed pepper spray, several players were seen “wiping their eyes and coughing.”

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day told CNN that the players are not injured and added, “There was a couple things kind of crazy that went on down there.”

“I don’t know all the details of it but I know these guys are looking to put a flag on our field and our guys weren’t going to let that happen,” Day said to CNN. “So, I will find out exactly what happened, but this is our field and certainly we’re embarrassed at the fact we lost the game. But there are some prideful guys on the team that weren’t just going to let that happen.”

Michigan State Football was silent on its X page about the fight. Ohio State Football’s X page was silent also.