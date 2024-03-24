Deion Sanders: Two Colorado Players Could Do an “Eli Manning” At 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is not one to hold back his opinion. This time, it involves two of his star Colorado players who potentially could enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Quarterback Sheuder Sanders and two-position star Travis Hunter have a chance to be first-round picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Head coach Sanders predicts they would go “top four” in next year’s cycle.

Sanders even suggested that both Colorado players have some say in dictating where they could play in the NFL.

“All this is Subjective because I know where I kind of want them to go,” Sanders said on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. “And let’s not forget Shilo (Sanders). But I know where I want them to go. There’s certain cities where it ain’t going to happen….It’s going to be an Eli (Manning). We ain’t doing that.”

In 2004, Eli Manning made the headlines when he said he didn’t want to play for the Chargers, who held the first overall draft pick. The team went on to draft Eli. However, 45 minutes later, he was traded to the New York Giants for Phillip Rivers, who the Giants drafted at No.4.

Eli’s father, Archie Manning, was a big part of getting the Chargers to trade Eli to the New York Giants. Could we see Deion Sanders do the same for Sheuder?

Sanders Has Previous When It Comes To Pre-Draft Takes

It’s not the first time Colorado head coach Sanders has commented on the NFL pre-draft process. On March 15, Sanders appeared on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio with Chris Russo; he spoke about the situation of Chicago Bears drafting USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

“Let me tell you something that I have a problem with,” Deion said on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, via Pro Football Talk. “And this kid can flat out play, I think he’s the best one on the board this year for sure. A kid that’s coming from California for the last couple years, right? And went to Oklahoma. That’s not terribly cold. Chicago’s cold, man. You gotta think about that kind of stuff when you’re taking a young man.”

Sanders also mentioned his son and any cold weather destinations Sheuder could play in when he enters the NFL. “Like, I don’t want my kid going nowhere cold next year,” Sanders said.

Colorado Players Mom Surprised With New Home

One of the Colorado players Sanders mentioned in deciding his NFL future was wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter.

Hunter was in the news recently for a touching moment between him and his Mom. Posting the video on his YouTube channel, Hunter surprised his Mom with a 5-bedroom dream house.

Hunter led his Mom to believe he was viewing the house for himself. However, when she found out her son was buying the house for her, she celebrated with the family and friends present as confetti fell from above.

On the On3 Sports NIL value, Hunter is ranked sixth-highest, behind teammate Sheuder Sanders and Texas quarterback Arch Manning. However, the two quarterbacks are the only college football players above Hunter in the rankings.