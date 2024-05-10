NCAA 25 Sparks Outrage Over Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Decision [LOOK]

The new NCAA 25 cover has been leaked and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is nowhere to be found. Back in February 2024, Sanders tweeted EA Sports to campaign to be on the cover.



Not only is Sanders not on the cover in the viral photos, but it is unclear if the star opted in to be included in the game. If not, Colorado will look a lot different in NCAA 25 with a computer generated quarterback. EA Sports has not revealed an official release date but the game is expected to drop in July 2024 after a long hiatus.

“𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Many fans are upset that Shedeur Sanders is nowhere to be seen on the Deluxe cover of EA Sports College Football 25,” NFL analyst Dov Kleiman detailed in a May 10, 2024 message.

Here is a look at the leaked photo of the NCAA 25 cover that is going viral.



NCAA 25 News: Shedeur Sanders’ Star Colorado Teammate Travis Hunter Made the Video Game Cover

The other thing I’ll say about this supposed outrage is that Travis Hunter is literally right there Having a two-way player is cool as hell. He is a video game player come to life. Grabbing INT’s/TD’s is more fun than intentionally taking sacks to help your completion % numbers https://t.co/RszMXV8mkh — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) May 10, 2024

Sanders is a bit of a polarizing player so the feedback is mixed as to whether the Colorado star should be on the cover. The leaked NCAA 25 photo is still a bit of a surprise given Sanders has been a popular name floated as a potential cover athlete.

“Hate him or love him, Shedeur Sanders is the most marketable player in college football,” One fan remarked in a May 10 message on X. “They have a right to be mad.”

Given the picture is featuring the Deluxe edition, there could be multiple NCAA 25 covers. This means there is still a chance that Sanders is on one of the other covers.

We do know that Sanders’ Colorado teammate Travis Hunter Jr. is one of the cover athletes. Some fans are speculating that Sanders is not on the NCAA 25 Deluxe cover because he will be featured on the standard edition.

“Low key feel like Shedeur Sanders isn’t on here because he is the main cover athlete for the regular edition,” Sportsmodes said on X.



NCAA 25: Will Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Be in the Video Game?

As for the leaked cover, Hunter is joined by several other college football stars. Texas Longhorns signal-caller Quinn Ewers, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe, Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards and Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck are among those joining Hunter on the cover photo that is circulating on social media.

“Well, they cant blame me for this leak lol,” Extra Points’ Matt Brown said in a series of May 10 messages on X. “Now, would you say that this image, provided by the Sony Playstation store, lines up closely with what I had reported last month? Well, who can say, really. I certainly can’t.”

Colorado Football News: Shedeur Sanders’ NIL Projections Are $4.6 Million, the Most of Any College Athlete

Time will tell not only if Sanders makes one of the covers, but if the star quarterback is in the game at all. According to On3.com, Sanders’ NIL projections are worth more than any other college athlete.

Sanders’ projected NIL value is $4.6 million. EA Sports will be giving all players the same fee, estimated to be in the $600 range, for appearing in the game. This would not preclude the company from making separate NIL deals with potential cover athletes like Sanders and Hunter to help market the game.