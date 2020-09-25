Conor McGregor Announces Comeback: ‘I Am In!’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor announced his comeback via social media on Friday, and it appears the Irishman expects to have two fights on the way. The 32-year-old gave a lengthy explanation about facing Diego Sanchez in a UFC fight, then went on to say he plans to return to the boxing ring to face superstar Manny Pacquiao next.

McGregor is back.

McGregor vs. Sanchez

First, McGregor posted a public message to Diego Sanchez via social media saying he saw the welterweight’s recent request for one final fight against McGregor, and that the Irishman was accepting that challenge.

“I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in!” McGregor posted. “After you fought Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin. This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre covid. Good luck this weekend!”

Alongside that message, McGregor shared screenshots of texts from his phone to prove messages had already been sent to and from UFC president Dana White about facing Sanchez as far back as February.

In those shared messages, McGregor showed that he had already suggested to White that Sanchez could be his next opponent and that the fight could happen in Dublin.

McGregor vs. Pacquiao

But McGregor also stated that he had agreed to another massive crossover boxing match against one of the best boxing champions of the era.

McGregor posted, “I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.”

McGregor was stopped in the 10th round by Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in August 2017 in the second-biggest boxing pay-per-view event in history.

But McGregor made more money in that fight than any of his UFC fights, so many believed the fighter would be headed back to boxing at least one more time.

Earlier this week, White told BT Sport the UFC would be announcing something big in regards to boxing in just a matter of weeks.

By Friday of the same week, McGregor had stunned the world by saying he’s facing Pacquiao next in a boxing match.

According to McGregor, McGregor vs. Pacquiao is officially on for next year.

Pacquiao, 41, is the only boxing champion in history to win a world title in eight different weight classes.

Additionally, Pacquiao currently holds the WBA welterweight title, though it’s important to note that boxing’s welterweight division is capped at 147 pounds whereas the UFC’s welterweight division is limited to 170.

Regardless, McGregor vs. Pacquiao is a massive superfight by any measure.

McGregor Seems To Be Planning 2 Megafights

So it appears McGregor is officially unretiring and believes at least two megafights could be on the way.

McGregor said he was ready and willing to face Sanchez in a UFC fight and that he had agreed to a boxing match against Pacquiao.

While it was a bit unclear about which of those fights would happen first, most pundits seem to believe that the way McGregor worded things on social media indicated he would be facing Pacquiao next in a boxing match.

Regardless, one of the world’s most popular UFC superstars is officially back.

Read All McGregor’s Tweets

You can read all of McGregor’s tweets, including his comeback plan and all the text messages he shared between him and White, below.

3 weeks post my last record breaking event, I was campaigning for another blockbuster McGregor event to take place.

Sad about my season I must say 😔 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Here’s the finish of that exchange. Pre covid. Pre retirement.

Never turned down offer of Tony as was suggested at the time. I stated months in advance (early February) that I was not interested in being an alternate for two consistent pullouts.

Pushed for my own scheduled bouts pic.twitter.com/jXQD2dTWrL — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

I was pushing hard for the season.

Multiple opponents, multiple dates offered throughout. All to take place back to back.

Then when covid hit and the talk was that I would have to wait for crowds again, I walked away from the situation. I was waiting long enough at that stage. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

