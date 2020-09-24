Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz Challenged: ‘I Can Smash Everybody’

UFC superstars Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and a group of other top-shelf fighters were again challenged this week by rising phenom Khamzat Chimaev. The 26-year-old revealed his stunning intention of facing and beating the best fighters in the sport to TMZ Sports on Wednesday.

“My dream is title, but I can fight with everybody,” Chimaev said. “Demian Maia, Jorge Masvidal, Diaz brothers, Conor McGregor, everybody, everybody, I can smash everybody. Doesn’t matter.”

Additionally, TMZ Sports asked the 9-0 UFC welterweight and middleweight prospect whether he’d be down to face either the UFC’s 170-pound champ Kamaru Usman next or its 185-pound champ Israel Adesanya if either of the titleholders needed a late-notice dance partner for their upcoming title bouts in Abu Dhabi.

Chimaev said he’d be happy to fight either champion for a chance to capture UFC gold. Heck, Chimaev said he’d fight Adesanya’s opponent Paula Costa this weekend if the UFC needed it.

“Yes, 100%, I’m ready,” Chimaev said. “Of course, 100%, for the title, I’m always ready. I would be so happy to be given the chance to jump in there. 100% gonna take this.”

Moreover, Chimaev seems to be keeping his eye on McGregor.

“People talk about him, Khabib smashed him, brother,” Chimaev said. “Already, everybody knows what I’m about. [Conor’s] not on my level. Khabib showed that to everybody.”

Chimaev predicted complete dominance of the former UFC “champ champ” if the two ever meet inside the UFC’s Octagon in a future superfight.

Once again, Chimaev was quick to share some seriously strong words about potential future opponents. He’s relatively inexperienced by UFC standards but has quickly proved to be one of the most terrifyingly talented UFC stars making his way up the ranks.

It might be wild to hear his call out the likes of McGregor, the Diaz Brothers, Masvidal and other big stars right now, but someday soon he could absolutely be sharing the cage with any or all of them.

