Top 5 DFS Options: Texans vs. Chiefs Divisional Round Matchup

The first matchup between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs was a back and forth affair where the defending back-to-back Super Bowl Champions eventually prevailed by a final score of 27-19, but does suggest this rematch could be a very competitive affair.

Here is a closer look at the top 5 DFS options for the Texans-Chiefs Divisional Round matchup this weekend.

1. Patrick Mahomes

We all understand that Patrick Mahomes QB11 fantasy finish this year was disappointing, but there were some encouraging signs we saw from this passing attack to finish the year to consider for this weekend.

Mahomes dropped 320 yards and three scores on the Pittsburgh Steelers in his final regular season contest, which was his second best fantasy performance of the season. Additionally, he finished with multiple touchdowns passes in six of his last 10 games – four of which where he threw for three scores.

Mahomes both threw and ran for a score in their win against the Texans earlier this season, which saw him finish with 293 total yards.

Despite the down year by his lofty standards, we all know Mahomes track record of elevating his level of play when the postseason arrives. I expect more postseason greatness from him this weekend.

2. Nico Collins

For fantasy managers who were relying on top 5 type performances from Nico Collins over the final month of the season, then his outstanding seven catches for 122 yards and a score fantasy outing in the Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Chargers was a tough pill to swallow after suffering through multiple dud performances through the fantasy playoffs.

Yet, Collins production against the Chargers is exactly why you should feel good about his high fantasy floor paired with an elite ceiling for his upcoming matchup against the Chiefs.

Sure, the Kansas City defense is a very stingy unit, but Collins is sure to see plenty of volume in the passing game and has touchdown upside that rivals almost any receiver still left in the playoffs.

Collins seven catches for 60 yards with no scores against the Chiefs back in Week 16 feels like his floor this week, which is an acceptable line. Yet, you shouldn’t be surprised if he goes for 100+ yards and a score for a second straight week.

3. Joe Mixon

No team has been better against opposing fantasy running backs this season than the Chiefs, who have allowed an average of 15.3 fantasy points per game to opposing ball carriers this year.

This stingy run defense was on full display when these two teams faced off earlier this season with Joe Mixon producing just 57 yards on 14 carries and no scores in a losing effort against Kansas City.

Yet, we shouldn’t simply expect to copy and paste the production because when you look at Mixon’s entire body of work this year – you quickly realize he has plenty of upside at a reduced cost entering this matchup as a contrarian DFS option.

Mixon has produced seven games with 100+ yards rushing a score over his 15 first games in a Houston uniform and certainly will be heavily involved in the offensive game plan with both Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell out of the lineup.

Mixon may be a volume play, but still has plenty of upside to justify a roster spot despite the tough matchup.

4. Travis Kelce

You know you have set the bar ridiculously high when fantasy football managers consider a TE5 overall finish a disappointment.

Travis Kelce’s yardage and touchdown production has dropped in three consecutive seasons and definitely hasn’t showcased the dominance fantasy managers have become accustomed to over the last decade, but the veteran tight end has never shown us any signs of his play declining once the postseason arrives.

Kelce’s receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns are right there with Jerry Rice on the all-time list, which speaks to his greatness in big moments.

His eight receptions for 84 yards and a score in a Week 17 win against the Steelers showcased that he is still capable of some big fantasy outings when called upon – which I believe he will be early and often against the Texans this weekend.

5. Xavier Worthy

The Chiefs collection of wide receivers can be a bit tricky to sort through when trying to pick one option to confidently insert into your lineup, but Xavier Worthy feels like the best bet.

After failing to see nine targets in a contest through the first 14 weeks of the season, Worthy hit that benchmark in three straight games to close out his first regular season.

On two occasions during this three-game stretch, Worthy topped seven receptions, 65 yards, and scored. Additionally, Worthy has seen north of 80% snap share in four straight games – suggesting his role has significantly expanded from what we saw from him earlier this year.

It is also worth noting that one of these games I am mentioning took place against the Texans, where he went for seven receptions, 65 yards and a score on 11 targets – which is a solid fantasy stat line that could foreshadow another productive outing in his postseason debut.

Simply put, Worthy possesses the type of big play upside paired with increased volume that is undoubtedly worth entering into your DFS lineup this weekend.