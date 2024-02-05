dfsPro Daily: 1 Stud Stands Out Among the Rest on Tonight’s NBA Slate

The Chiefs and 49ers touched down in Las Vegas last night and Super Bowl week is finally here.

We’ll have plenty of DFS lineup and prop advice this week in advance of the big game.

But today let’s stick with the NBA. Here’s another AI-powered DraftKings lineup.

AI-Powered NBA Lineup of the Day 🤖

Today’s lineup of the day is for the DraftKings 6-game classic contest slate that starts at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is key to the lineup with a projected 73.22 fantasy points. Our model is also projecting a big game from Sacramento Kings guard D’Aaron Fox, who is projected to score 45.71 points tonight against the Cavaliers.

There’s a California flavor to tonight’s lineup, with Fox’s teammates Trey Lyles (18.3 projected points) and Malik Monk (30.23) flanked by the Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga (35.9) and Brandon Podziemski (31.5) along with Lakers’ forward Taurean Prince (22.3).

Kuminga and Podziemski could benefit from the expected absence of veteran Andrew Wiggins, who is doubtful for Monday’s game against Brooklyn with an ankle injury, according to RotoWire.

Podziemski is coming off a performance in a loss to the Hawks where he posted 15 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists after Wiggins left the game. RotoWire wrote about the 20-year-old guard:

Podziemski and Lester Quinones (17 points) played huge roles after Andrew Wiggins (ankle) exited in the second half, resulting in Golden State leaning more heavily on small-ball lineups. Despite being listed at 6-foot-4, Podziemski made his presence felt on the glass, and his offensive chemistry on the perimeter with Stephen Curry is becoming an increasingly strong component of Golden State’s offense. Even if Wiggins, Moses Moody (calf) and Dario Saric (illness) are back in action Monday in Brooklyn, Podziemski looks poised to maintain a 25-plus-minute role at least until the Warriors get Chris Paul (hand) back from an extended absence.

Make sure to check for injury news and other updates before lock!

3 NBA Hot Props 🔥

Our AI-powered model nailed our prop play of the day on Saturday, recommending you play Tyrese Maxey under 30.5 points. The Sixers star scored 23 points against the Nets. Here are 3 prop projections to keep an eye on for tonight’s games:

1. Kelly Oubre Jr.: 16.8 Points

The Sixers guard is averaging 13.4 points on the season. Look for him to continue to outpace that average as he’s scored at least 15 points in each of his last 5 games.

2. Domontas Sabonis: 14.4 Rebounds

The Kings star is averaging 13 rebounds per game, and our model has him eclipsing that total tonight.

3. Mason Plumlee: 6.1 Points

Our model has the Clippers center underperforming his season average of 6.5 points per game tonight against the Hawks.

One Last Thought 💭

The Joel Embiid injury is devastating for Sixers fans and the NBA in general. But his absence will mean bigger opportunities for some players in fantasy until he’s back on the floor.

According to RotoWire, Paul Reed will start at center with Embiid sidelined and Mo Bamba should also be called upon to contribute more.

Keep an eye on salaries for Reed, Bamba and others on Philly, as there could be value opportunities until things shake out.

We’ll be back again tomorrow with more fantasy advice and projections.