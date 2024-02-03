dfsPro Daily: Tail This AI-Powered NBA Lineup After Back-to-Back Wins

If you’d tailed our AI-powered lineup of the day yesterday on DraftKings you had a chance to come out in the green for a second time in a row.

Our model has been in love with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in recent games and he keeps delivering. We also had a couple of value plays come through. We’ll get into all of that more in our Lineup Replay later on.

But first, we have another NBA lineup for you to check out today.

AI-Powered NBA Lineup of the Day 🤖

We’ve used our dfsPro optimizer and AI-powered projection model to generate lineups for DraftKings classic contests the past few days but today we’re bringing you a lineup for the Showdown contest featuring the Warriors and Hawks.

Our model is sticking with the streaking Jonathan Kuminga, who is averaging 23 points, 6 boards and 2 assists in his last 10 games.

Brandon Podziemski is another value play from Golden State. He’s coming off of a huge double-double against Memphis where he had 49.3 fantasy points.

Using those two Warriors allows us to get star guards Trae Young and Stephen Curry in our lineup.

Lineup Rewind 📽️

Let’s take a look back at what went right and what went wrong with last night’s AI-powered lineup play of the day on DraftKings:

Kevin Love

The Heat forward came through in a big way, delivering 30.5 points while being owned in less than 1% of the lineups in the contests we entered. Love had a double double, dropping 13 points and 10 rebounds. Love out-performed his 20.6 point projection.

Harrison Barnes

The Kings forward was another somewhat low-owned player who came through. He scored 22 points with 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Like Love, Barnes finished ahead of his projected 25.06 points.

Jalen Green

Our model projected the Rockets guard to have 40.8 fantasy points, but he fell well short of that at 23 points. A better effort from him could have taken us closer to the top of the leaderboard.

3 Chiefs Super Bowl Props to Watch 🔥

The Super Bowl is about a week away. Our model has found 3 props for the Chiefs that you should keep an eye on as the big game draws near:

Isiah Pacheco 83.7 Rushing Yards:

The Chiefs running back is coming off a 67-yard performance against Baltimore but had 97 yards and 89 yards in his first two playoff games.

Patrick Mahomes 285.2 Passing Yards:

Mahomes is also projected to throw 1.6 touchdowns on 27.6 completions.

Rashee Rice 90.7 Receiving Yards:

The consensus prop for the Chiefs rookie is O/U about 65 yards.

One Last Thought 💭

Here’s one prop to watch in tonight’s Nets vs. Sixers game:

Tyrese Maxey Under 30.5 Points

The Sixers guard is coming off a 51-point outburst on Friday against the Jazz, but our model is projecting him to score 26.7 points against Brooklyn.

Even with the big game against Utah, Maxey has averaged 27.2 points in his last 10 games, including 22 points against Indiana, 18 points against the Spurs and 16 points against the Hornets.

Sell high on Maxey tonight. And best of luck in all your plays! We’ll be back tomorrow with more DFS advice and AI-powered projections!