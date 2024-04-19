NBA Daily Fantasy: Play-In Tournament Projections for April 19 Feature Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis is the highlight of tonight’s NBA daily fantasy slate, which includes two Play-In tournament games. Sabonis’s Sacramento Kings play the New Orleans Pelicans and the Miami Heat play the Chicago Bulls. Here is your guide to the matchups, including a sample lineup, budget picks, and projections for each selection.

If you want more betting and DFS content, subscribe to our newsletter dfsPro Daily.

Daily Fantasy Starting Five

The NBA Play-In tournament has not disappointed thus far, with four exciting games on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Sixers and Lakers secured their respective 7 seeds, the Hawks and Warriors were eliminated from playoff contention and four teams’ futures are still to be determined. Those teams will play tonight for the 8 seeds in each conference. Here’s your guide to the DraftKings DFS slate, including the Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat matchup and the Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans game.

Coby White | Chicago Bulls | 40 Fantasy Points

White had a career-high of 41 points against the Hawks a couple of nights ago, and he could be poised for another great performance against the Heat now that he’s shown he can be a playoff riser. The Heat could struggle without Jimmy Butler, and maybe the Bulls will get a boost as a result.

Keon Ellis | Sacramento Kings | 29 Fantasy Points

Ellis has stepped into a starting guard spot with Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk out. He’s done well in that role, and in the Warriors game he had 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks. That’s serious production, and exactly what the Kings need from the defensive-minded guard.

Demar DeRozan | Chicago Bulls | 46 Fantasy Points

DeRozan vs. the Heat perimeter defense is a good matchup for the Bulls forward, especially with Butler out. DeRozan’s midrange game makes things tricky on the Heat’s zone defense, and if they stay with him he has the right mindset to make good reads. This is a high-floor pick with some serious upside.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. | Miami Heat | 29 Fantasy Points

Jaquez has 15+ points in three consecutive games and will be the Heat’s main option at forward this game against the Bulls. Expect him to get similar points production and add in some defensive stats.

Domantas Sabonis | Sacramento Kings | 52 Fantasy Points

We can afford a third star today, so we’ll get Sabonis in here as our ace. The Pelicans don’t have a great defense for dealing with the seven-foot offensive hub named Sabonis. They also don’t have Zion Williamson tomorrow, which is one fewer big body to get in the Kings Center’s way.

NBA DFS Value Picks

We left a lot of room with our starting five, so let’s fill out the roster. I’m looking at guys who made an impact in the first play-in game and could do the same tonight. All projections are for DraftKings fantasy points.

Jose Alvarado | New Orleans Pelicans | 22 Fantasy Points

This output would be acceptable for him. but I think he could do even better given the pace he plays at and the fact that De’Aaron Fox will probably guard him. He tends to run a bench unit with Zion Williamson, who is not playing tonight, so it’ll be interesting to see how they use him. But I think he should still make an impact against a poor Sacramento defense.

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings | 29 Fantasy Points

Barnes hasn’t been the most consistent performer this season, but he’s a proven vet with real playoff experience. It’s not crazy to think the Kings might lean on him a little more than in the regular season. He had 17 points in his first postseason game against the Warriors.

Herb Jones | New Orleans Pelicans | 26 Fantasy Points

Jones is becoming one of my favorite young players because of his defense and drive. Plus, he is impactful offensively when his shot is going down. He should have a good game tonight, especially with Williamson out.