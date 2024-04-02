NBA Daily Fantasy: Best projections for April 2 include Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic

It’s a full Tuesday night of NBA daily fantasy opportunities with nine games on, but Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama stand out among the pack. Our AI-powered model has predictions for all-stars and bench players alike, and I’m going to help you build your DFS lineup. Lastly, our model has a few game lines it likes.

Daily Fantasy Stars 🌟

Note: I used the 7:00 p.m. Eastern DraftKings Classic lineup for today, which includes seven games. All fantasy points are calculated using the DraftKings scoring system.

Now I know we can’t play all of these players tonight, but hopefully this section will help you choose one to build around. Also, two of these guys are questionable so make sure you check here to make sure your stud is playing before you lock in.

Victor Wembanyama ($10,800) – 61 Projected Fantasy Points

The San Antonio Spurs announced yesterday that Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. This will make the Spurs even worse than they already are, but it also opens up Wembanyama for nightly greateness. He will not have many teammates worthy of sharing the ball with, and that should be good for his fantasy value.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,500) – 63 Projected Fantasy Points

The last time the Milwaukee Bucks played the Washington Wizards was in the in-season tournament, when Washington had something to play for. Now the Wizards should be in a race to the bottom of the standings to improve their draft positioning, and this Bucks loss will be the easiest one to pick up. Expect Antetokounmpo to end this game before it starts.

Nikola Jokic ($12,000) – 66 Projected Fantasy Points

The statlines of Jokic and Wembanyama will be everyone’s headline tonight, but the real story will be how quickly Jokic can end this game with his passing. He will try to make his teammates beat the significantly less talented Spurs, and it could make for an interesting statline. I’m expecting a triple-double by the third quarter.

NBA DFS Budget Picks

Patrick Beverley | Milwaukee Bucks

With Damian Lillard out and many other important Bucks listed as questionable, there’s opportunity for Beverley to shine. I like his upside in the three pointers category as well as the defensive stats. Washington’s ball handlers aren’t known for their ball handling, so Beverley could make them really uncomfortable. Our algorithm says he’s going to get 17 FPTS, I think that it’s underestimating him.

Brice Sensabaugh | Utah Jazz

Sensabaugh is a rookie who hasn’t gotten to show all of his skills at the NBA level yet, but he will get an opportunity tonight will John Collins, Lauri Markkanen, and John Collins injured.

Walker Kessler | Utah Jazz

There was a time when Kessler was a legitimate top 50 fantasy presence — even if it was brief — last season. He’s not there right now, but with so much frontcourt depth missing he’s a good pick for tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Filling out the NBA Fantasy Roster

We still need a couple players to complete the roster, so here are a couple of my favorite middle-of-the-pack plays for tonight.

Tre Jones is averaging 12 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds in his last ten games, and with so many Spurs out of the lineup, a lot of their offense will be reliant on the Jones-Wembanyama pick and roll.

Jordan Poole is not known for his consistency, but he does take matchups with great teams seriously. I think he’ll be excited to face the Bucks, even if his team doesn’t have much of a chance. He’s averaging 20 points, 3 rebounds, and 6 assists in his last ten. Corey Kispert joins Poole in the Wizards’ effort against the Bucks, and Milwaukee doesn’t have many perimeter defenders. Kispert could be a good source of three pointers if they choose not to cover the outside shot.

Kelly Oubre could be the number one option on the Philadelphia 76ers today, if Tyrese Maxey (questionable) doesn’t play. This guy averaged 20 points a game when he had no help on the Hornets last year, and he could have a great game this time around.

NBA Betting Game Lines

I just have a few game lines I’m looking at today, since our algorithm seems to be on the same page as Vegas for most outcomes.

Milwaukee Bucks @ Washington Wizards

Our algorithm believes that Washington will cover the spread of +12.5 today, and likes a +9.5 spread instead.

Vegas thinks that the total score of this game will sit somewhere around 215, due largely to Minnesota’s staunch defense. Our model thinks it will be closer to 219.