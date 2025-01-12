DFS Strategy: Tips For How to Approach Man Coverage Defenses

One of the most overlooked aspects of DFS is understanding exactly what opposing defenses exactly do to try to limit an offense’s impact on the game. One defense that can tend to generate some big fantasy performances from opposing players are units who tend to rely on man to man coverage schemes.

Here are some tips on how to effectively use these tendencies to your advantage for your DFS lineup.

Tip 1: What is a Man Coverage Defense?

For all of the different lingo and terminologies thrown around to describe plays, schemes, and techniques in today’s NFL – this one tends to be pretty simple. Man-to-man coverage is when a defensive player is assigned to cover a specific offensive player on a given play.

These man-to-man schemes tend to come in three different variations.

Cover 0: Defense is playing man-to-man coverage across the board with no safety help in the middle of the field. This type of coverage allows for the defense to have a pass rushing threat completely unaccounted for at the expense of being very vulnerable to big plays on the back end.

Cover 1: Defense is playing man-to-man coverage across the board but keeps a single high safety in the deep middle of the field to help provide vertical support in an attempt to either limit or deter offenses from attacking the deep middle portion of the field.

Cover 2 Man (Sometimes Called Cover 5): This form of man-to-man coverage has seven players dedicated to covering opposing pass catching threats. Five players will be assigned to the various eligible receivers while two safeties will position themselves deep off the line of scrimmage with each safety being assigned a deep half of the field to provide vertical support for defenders to eliminate big plays.

There are a ton of variations of these principles with countless adjustments based on formation, pre-snap motion, and route combinations – but these are the core principles of these defensive schemes to know.

Tip 2: How You Should Approach the WR Position

The WR position is generally the place you want to focus when you have identified these defenses with heavy man tendencies because they are the players who can easily benefit the most from a fantasy perspective with the increased likelihood of generating explosive plays.

You don’t need me to tell you starting players like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tyreek Hill in your DFS lineup against these aggressive defenses are a smart play, but where you can really find value is by identifying players who aren’t heavily utilized every week but have an increased chance of an explosive play could be where you have a chance to get some big wins in your lineup.

In these matchups, explosive vertical threats can generate some huge performances. For example, the Cleveland Browns have run man coverage at one of the highest rates in the league in 2024, and have given up some big fantasy performances to players like Marvin Mims Jr., Marques Valdes-Scantling, and Calvin Austin with their aggressive man coverage principles.

If you want to take a chance on deeper vertical threats at a deduced cost in your DFS lineup, this is a great way to insert some high upside juice into your lineup.

Tip 3: How You Should Approach the TE Position

Tight ends can be a bit tricky to sort through against man coverage teams who like to blitz because this could lead to offenses asking these players to help assist in pass blocking a bit more than usual, but these players can still provide dynamic upside in the right situation.

Elite move TEs who provide formation versatility, YAC ability, and can consistently separate at the top of their route can be a matchup nightmare for linebackers or safeties who are tasked with checking these players in isolation man coverage situations.

Players like David Njoku, Sam LaPorta, and Brock Bowers all project as players with a skillset that can punish overaggressive man defenses.

Tip 4: How You Should Approach the RB Position

One thing man coverage defenses tend to do is give the defense an extra player closer to the line of scrimmage in run support. This doesn’t mean you can’t start a running back who plays against one of the teams with this defensive archetype, but it is worth noting.

Where I like to shift my attention is how well opposing linebackers are performing in man coverage duties. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers run man coverage at one of the higher rates in the league, but have struggled to find a reliable pass coverage linebacker to work alongside Lavonte David in 2024, which has led this defense to giving up an average of 5.5 receptions per game (third highest in the league) to opposing backs through the first 15 weeks of the 2024 NFL season.

Targeting backs like Alvin Kamara, De’Von Achane, or even Justice Hill with a solidified pass catching role in these specific matchups can help produce some quality options for your DFS lineup.

Tip 5: How You Should Approach the QB Position

A quarterback playing against an aggressive man defense can be great for fantasy purposes, but you have to find a quarterback who is both willing and able to take these deep shots when they present themselves.

Quarterbacks like Jared Goff, Jayden Daniels, and Jordan Love – who rank first, second, and third in the league in passing attempts that have traveled 50+ yards – are an example of players who are willing to test these aggressive defenses.

Of course, elite options like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow also qualify for potential big days in these matchups but could require you to pay up for a premier option at the position.