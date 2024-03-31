NHL Best Bets: Top DFS Value Picks for Ducks vs. Canucks

The NHL has just one game on the docket for Sunday, a Pacific Division showdown between the Anaheim Ducks and the division-leading Vancouver Canucks.

Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras and Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson are among the big names who highlight our player prop picks for March 31, but our dfsPro projections have uncovered some additional diamonds in the rough for daily fantasy managers creating lineups for today’s game.

The Ducks in particular have a number of value picks on their blue line, while the Canucks have some solid bottom-six forward options. Let’s look at some of our model’s top AI-powered value picks for today’s game!

Top Value Picks: Forwards

Mason McTavish (C – Anaheim)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.38, A: 0.33, S: 1.66, BLK: 0.64

Despite an expected decrease in shots, our AI-powered model projects an uptick in McTavish’s average goal (43%) and point potential (10%) against Anaheim. His takeaway potential is also projected to increase by 210%.

Teddy Blueger (C – Vancouver)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.18, A: 0.11, S: 1.35, BLK: 0.47

Our model projects Blueger’s goal potential against Anaheim to more than double his average. He is projected to see a minor decline in blocked shots, but his takeaway potential is also projected to increase by 142%.

Vasily Podkolzin (RW – Vancouver)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0, A: 0.11, S: 1.16, BLK: 0.47

Our model projects increases in Podkolzin’s average assist potential (19%) and total points (66%). His real value against the Ducks, however, is in his shot-blocking potential, which is projected to see a dramatic 411% increase over his average of 0.09.

Ben Meyers (C – Anaheim)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.06, A: 0, S: 0.45, BLK: 0

With just three points in 18 games this season, Meyers isn’t expected to feature prominently on the scoresheet against the Canucks. However, our model projects a massive 757% increase in his takeaway potential, increasing his DFS value.

Top Value Picks: Defensemen

Cam Fowler (LD – Anaheim)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.22, A: 0.44, S: 1.23, BLK: 1.72

Despite an expected 12% decrease in shot volume, our model projects Fowler to outperform his averages in nearly every offensive category. He is expected to see upticks in assists (11%) and points (46%); Fowler’s greatest value against the Canucks, however, is in his goal potential, which our model projects to increase by a whopping 332%.

Olen Zellweger (LD – Anaheim)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.31, A: 0.44, S: 0.98, BLK: 1.19

Our model projects Zellweger’s average point potential to more than double against the Canucks. He is also expected to see a dramatic 264% increase in takeaway potential, which is significant against a Vancouver team that averages the NHL’s sixth-fewest giveaways per game (5.88).

William Lagesson (LD – Anaheim)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0, A: 0.2, S: 0.74, BLK: 1.77

Lagesson is expected to outperform his averages in assists (57%), points (102%) and shots (86%) in today’s matchup against Vancouver. Like Zellweger, though, his greatest value to DFS managers will be his projected takeaway potential, which is expected to increase by more than 500%.

Gustav Lindstrom (RD – Anaheim)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.09, A: 0.23, S: 0.62, BLK: 1.29

Of the four Ducks defensemen listed here, Lindstrom is expected to see the most dramatic increase in takeaway potential – a whopping 1,114% – against Vancouver. Our model also projects Lindstrom to see a 231% increase over his average assist potential in today’s contest.

For more DFS advice, sign up for our free newsletter!