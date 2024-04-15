NHL Daily Fantasy: AI-Powered Value Picks for April 15

An eight-game slate on the final Monday of the NHL regular season features four of the five teams vying for the last two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference in action.

Our dfsPro projections have uncovered some key under-the-radar value picks playing in Monday’s games to help daily fantasy managers to fill out their rosters and remain under the salary cap. Let’s look at some of our model’s top AI-powered value picks for April 15!

Top Value Picks: Forwards

Pat Maroon (LW – Boston Bruins, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.15, A: 0.31, S: 1.26, BLK: 0.54

Traded from the Minnesota Wild at the deadline, Pat Maroon made his Boston Bruins debut on April 13 after missing the past three months due to injury. Our model projects him to outperform his averages across the board tonight against the Washington Capitals as he fights for future playoff minutes. Maroon registered an assist in his only prior meeting with the Capitals this season on Jan. 23 as a member of the Wild.

Reilly Smith (LW – Pittsburgh Penguins, $3,300 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.17, A: 0.25, S: 1.68, BLK: 0.51

Our model projects Pittsburgh Penguins winger Reilly Smith to see a modest 4% increase in his goalscoring potential and more than double his average takeaways tonight as the Penguins host the Nashville Predators. Smith recorded an assist and two shots on goal in the teams’ last meeting on Nov. 28.

Alex Wennberg (C – New York Rangers, $2,700 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.28, A: 0.27, S: 1.11, BLK: 0.64

New York Rangers center Alex Wennberg is averaging 0.42 points per game this season, but he has been held off the scoresheet in his past five games. Our model projects Wennberg to see a 22% increase over that average tonight against the Ottawa Senators, as well as a 56% uptick in takeaway potential.

Thomas Bordeleau (LW – San Jose Sharks, $3,300 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.26, A: 0.2, S: 2.04, BLK: 0.56

San Jose Sharks winger Thomas Bordeleau has two points (both assists) in three career games against the Edmonton Oilers, and our model likes him to continue that trend in tonight’s contest. Bordeleau is projected to outperform his offensive averages across the board tonight, and his takeaway potential is expected to more than double, giving him further DFS value as a two-way forward.

Top Value Picks: Defensemen

Trevor van Riemsdyk (LD – Washington Capitals, $2,600 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: A: 0.25, S: 1.14, BLK: 1.06

Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk has three points (all assists) in his past five games, and our model projects him to outperform his offensive averages across the board tonight against the Bruins. In the teams’ last meeting on March 30, van Riemsdyk failed to find the scoresheet but posted a shot on goal and a +1 rating in 19:45 of ice time.

Matt Dumba (RD – Tampa Bay Lightning, $2,600 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.08, A: 0.24, S: 1.45, BLK: 1.25

Defenseman Matt Dumba has just one point through 16 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning this season, but he is usually a good pick to put the puck on the net with multiple shots on goal in each of his past five games. Our model also projects Dumba’s takeaway potential tonight against the Buffalo Sabres to increase exponentially, by 669%.

