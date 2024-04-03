NHL Daily Fantasy: AI-Powered Value Picks for April 3

We are in the final stretch of the NHL season with five games on the docket for Wednesday, April 3.

Jack Hughes and Leon Draisaitl are among the high-priced names that highlight our NHL player props for April 3. However, our dfsPro projections have uncovered some additional under-the-radar value picks to help daily fantasy managers to fill out their rosters.

Let’s look at some of our model’s top AI-powered value picks for today’s games!

Top Value Picks: Forwards

Max Domi (C – Toronto Maple Leafs, $3,600 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.22, A: 0.18, S: 1.48, BLK: 0.42

Toronto Maple Leafs center Max Domi hasn’t found the back of the net since March 9 against the Montreal Canadiens, but our AI-powered model projects goal potential to be nearly double his average tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He is also expected to see a 225% uptick in takeaway potential and a 47% increase in blocked shots, making him a good value pick at center.

Quinton Byfield (LW – Los Angeles Kings, $4,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.3, A: 0.3, S: 2.27, BLK: 0.34

Despite posting a four-game point streak from March 20-28, Los Angeles Kings winger Quinton Byfield hasn’t found the scoresheet in either of his last two games. Our model, however, projects a 14% increase in Byfield’s shot volume tonight against the Seattle Kraken, giving way to a 13% increase in goal potential.

Alexander Kerfoot (C – Arizona Coyotes, $3,700 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.33, A: 0.31, S: 1.88, BLK: 0.73

Our model likes Arizona Coyotes center Alex Kerfoot as a solid value pick tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. Kerfoot recorded an assist in the teams’ last meeting on Jan. 18, and our model projects a 119% increase in his goalscoring potential in tonight’s matchup. Kerfoot is also projected to see a 48% increase over his average shot volume, as well as a 144% uptick in takeaway potential.

Top Value Picks: Defensemen

Troy Stecher (LD – Edmonton Oilers, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.18, A: 0.28, S: 1.22, BLK: 1.25

Troy Stecher has just one assist in four games since being traded from the Coyotes to the Edmonton Oilers, but he has seen a steady increase in ice time with each appearance. Offensively, our model projects Stecher to outperform his averages across the board tonight against the Dallas Stars, including an 816% uptick in goal potential, a 215% uptick in assist potential and a 324% increase in total point potential. He is also expected to see a 313% increase over his average takeaway potential against the Stars, from 0.23 to 0.97.

Nick Perbix (RD – Tampa Bay Lightning, $2,800 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.11, A: 0.23, S: 1.2, BLK: 1.11

Lightning blueliner Nick Perbix is averaging less than a shot per game this season, but our model projects a 58% increase in his potential to put the puck on the net tonight against the Maple Leafs. He is also expected to more than double his takeaway potential (139%), making him a decent value pick on defense.

Ryan Suter (LD – Dallas Stars, $2,700 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.14, A: 0.21, S: 1.3, BLK: 1.08

Ryan Suter ranks fifth on the Stars in ice time per game, and our model projects a slight decline to 17:25 in tonight’s matchup against the Oilers. However, he is expected to outperform his averages in every offensive category in tonight’s contest, including goals (372%) and points (51%).

