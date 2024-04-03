Hi, Subscriber

NHL Daily Fantasy: AI-Powered Value Picks for April 3

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Max Domi

Getty Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs

We are in the final stretch of the NHL season with five games on the docket for Wednesday, April 3.

Jack Hughes and Leon Draisaitl are among the high-priced names that highlight our NHL player props for April 3. However, our dfsPro projections have uncovered some additional under-the-radar value picks to help daily fantasy managers to fill out their rosters.

Let’s look at some of our model’s top AI-powered value picks for today’s games!

Top Value Picks: Forwards

Max Domi (C – Toronto Maple Leafs, $3,600 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.22, A: 0.18, S: 1.48, BLK: 0.42

Toronto Maple Leafs center Max Domi hasn’t found the back of the net since March 9 against the Montreal Canadiens, but our AI-powered model projects goal potential to be nearly double his average tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He is also expected to see a 225% uptick in takeaway potential and a 47% increase in blocked shots, making him a good value pick at center.

Quinton Byfield (LW – Los Angeles Kings, $4,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.3, A: 0.3, S: 2.27, BLK: 0.34

Despite posting a four-game point streak from March 20-28, Los Angeles Kings winger Quinton Byfield hasn’t found the scoresheet in either of his last two games. Our model, however, projects a 14% increase in Byfield’s shot volume tonight against the Seattle Kraken, giving way to a 13% increase in goal potential.

Alexander Kerfoot (C – Arizona Coyotes, $3,700 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.33, A: 0.31, S: 1.88, BLK: 0.73

Our model likes Arizona Coyotes center Alex Kerfoot as a solid value pick tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. Kerfoot recorded an assist in the teams’ last meeting on Jan. 18, and our model projects a 119% increase in his goalscoring potential in tonight’s matchup. Kerfoot is also projected to see a 48% increase over his average shot volume, as well as a 144% uptick in takeaway potential.

Top Value Picks: Defensemen

Troy Stecher (LD – Edmonton Oilers, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.18, A: 0.28, S: 1.22, BLK: 1.25

Troy Stecher has just one assist in four games since being traded from the Coyotes to the Edmonton Oilers, but he has seen a steady increase in ice time with each appearance. Offensively, our model projects Stecher to outperform his averages across the board tonight against the Dallas Stars, including an 816% uptick in goal potential, a 215% uptick in assist potential and a 324% increase in total point potential. He is also expected to see a 313% increase over his average takeaway potential against the Stars, from 0.23 to 0.97.

Nick Perbix (RD – Tampa Bay Lightning, $2,800 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.11, A: 0.23, S: 1.2, BLK: 1.11

Lightning blueliner Nick Perbix is averaging less than a shot per game this season, but our model projects a 58% increase in his potential to put the puck on the net tonight against the Maple Leafs. He is also expected to more than double his takeaway potential (139%), making him a decent value pick on defense.

Ryan Suter (LD – Dallas Stars, $2,700 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.14, A: 0.21, S: 1.3, BLK: 1.08

Ryan Suter ranks fifth on the Stars in ice time per game, and our model projects a slight decline to 17:25 in tonight’s matchup against the Oilers. However, he is expected to outperform his averages in every offensive category in tonight’s contest, including goals (372%) and points (51%).

For more DFS advice, sign up for our free newsletter!

Emma Lingan covers the National Hockey League and Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. She has covered the NHL in multiple capacities since 2018, including as a senior content manager and beat reporter for the Nashville Predators and a team site editor for The Hockey News. More about Emma Lingan

Read More
, ,