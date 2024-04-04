NHL Daily Fantasy: AI-Powered Value Picks for April 4

Sidney Crosby and Brady Tkachuk are among the higher-priced names that highlight Heavy’s NHL player props for a nine-game NHL slate on April 4. However, our dfsPro projections have uncovered some additional under-the-radar value picks to help daily fantasy managers to fill out their rosters and remain under the salary cap.

Let’s look at some of our model’s top AI-powered value picks for today’s games!

Top Value Picks: Forwards

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LW – Carolina Hurricanes, $2,700 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.32, A: 0.22, S: 1.19, BLK: 0.33

Carolina Hurricanes winger Jesperi Kotkaniemi will add significant value to today’s DFS lineups at a bargain price as the Hurricanes host the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins. Kotkaniemi has just one assist in his last five games, but our model projects his goal potential to more than double against Boston in addition to projected increases in assists, total points and takeaways.

Brandon Hagel (RW – Tampa Bay Lightning, $4,900 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.39, A: 0.37, S: 2.14, BLK: 0.77

On the higher-priced end of our model’s DFS value picks is Brandon Hagel, who has six points (all assists) in his last five games for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Hagel has dished out four assists in three games against the Montreal Canadiens this season, and our model also projects a 23% uptick in his goal potential in tonight’s matchup.

Colton Sissons (C – Nashville Predators, $3,200 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.33, A: 0.22, S: 1.86, BLK: 0.59

Colton Sissons is having a career year in his 10th season with the Nashville Predators, and he is a legitimate two-way threat at center tonight against the St. Louis Blues. He has found the scoresheet in each of the Predators’ last three meetings with the Blues this season (1 goal, 2 assists), and our model also likes his potential to strip pucks and block shots in tonight’s Central Division rivalry matchup.

Top Value Picks: Defensemen

Drew Doughty (RD – Los Angeles Kings, $4,700 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.26, A: 0.52, S: 2.34, BLK: 1.46

Drew Doughty has found the scoresheet (1 goal, 1 assist) in each of the Los Angeles Kings‘ last two meetings with the San Jose Sharks, and our model likes him to continue the trend tonight. Doughty is projected to see modest increases over his averages in goals, assists, points, shots and takeaways against Los Angeles’ Pacific Division rivals in their fourth and final meeting of the 2023-24 season.

Trevor Van Riemsdyk (RD – Washington Capitals, $2,600 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.27, A: 0.36, S: 1.3, BLK: 1.47

Our model likes Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor Van Riemsdyk to contribute tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Van Riemsdyk recorded an assist and a +3 rating in the Capitals’ last meeting with Pittsburgh on March 7, and he is projected to outperform his averages in shots, assists, total points and takeaways in tonight’s matchup.

Matt Dumba (RD – Tampa Bay Lightning, $2,600 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.11, A: 0.26, S: 1.15, BLK: 1.24

He has yet to record a point since being traded to Tampa Bay from the Arizona Coyotes, but our model projects Lightning defenseman Matt Dumba to outperform his averages across the board tonight against the Canadiens. His assist and total point potential against Montreal are more than double his average, and he is also expected to see a 58% uptick in goals.

