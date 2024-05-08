NHL Daily Fantasy: AI-Powered Value Picks for May 8 Playoff Games

A two-game Wednesday in the Stanley Cup Playoffs features the Pacific Division’s top two teams in the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers going head-to-head in Game 1 of their second-round series, as well as the Florida Panthers looking to even their series at one game apiece when they face the Boston Bruins in Game 2.

Our AI-powered dfsPro projections have uncovered some key under-the-radar value picks playing in Wednesday’s games to help daily fantasy managers fill out their rosters and remain under the salary cap.

Let’s look at some of our model’s top value picks for today’s playoff games!

Top Value Picks: Offense

Pavel Zacha (LW – Boston Bruins, $4,300 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.34, A: 0.28, S: 1.72, BLK: 0.5

Bruins forward Pavel Zacha was largely invisible during Boston’s first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he posted his first multipoint game of the playoffs with a pair of assists in Game 1 against the Panthers Monday. Our model likes him to find the scoresheet again in Game 2, projecting a 7% increase over his average goalscoring potential.

Kyle Okposo (RW – Florida Panthers, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.17, A: 0.23, S: 1.28, BLK: 0.33

Panthers winger Kyle Okposo amassed just over 22 minutes of total ice time over three games in Florida’s first-round series against the Lightning, but he logged 9:40 during Game 1 against Boston. Our model projects him to long nearly a full minute more in Game 2, as well as a 41% uptick in his potential to dish out at least one assist.

Pat Maroon (RW – Boston Bruins, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.1, A: 0.1, S: 0.55, BLK: 0.37

While Bruins winger Pat Maroon may not be relied upon for his offensive production – he has two assists through eight playoff contests – he has high upside as a defensive forward. Our model projects a 13% increase over his average blocked shots and a nearly 200% increase in his takeaway potential in Game 2 against the Panthers.

Top Value Picks: Defense

Gustav Forsling (LD – Florida Panthers, $4,000 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.3, A: 0.41, S: 2.3, BLK: 1.69

Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling, who also appears in today’s edition of Heavy’s NHL player props, adds defensive depth with significant offensive upside. Our model projects him to outperform his averages across the board, from points to takeaways to blocked shots. Forsling is also projected to log significant ice time, hovering right around his average of 22:09 per game.

Filip Hronek (LD – Vancouver Canucks, $3,600 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.16, A: 0.38, S: 1.85, BLK: 1.04

Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek has yet to record a point during these playoffs, so don’t rely on him as a primary source of blueline scoring. Still, paired with superstar Quinn Hughes, a puck-moving defenseman like Hronek who is strong in transition has plenty of upside. Our model projects his takeaway potential to more than quadruple in Game 1 against the Oilers.

Tyler Myers (RD – Vancouver Canucks, $3,400 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.15, A: 0.28, S: 1.38, BLK: 1.22

Another valuable member of Vancouver’s blue line is Tyler Myers, whose hulking 6-foot-8 frame proved exceptionally useful when he blocked a team-high 14 shots in six games during the Canucks’ first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators. The Canucks will likely rely on Myers and the rest of their defensive corps to help shut down the Oilers’ high-octane offense by blocking shots and moving bodies off of pucks.

