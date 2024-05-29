NHL Daily Fantasy: Value Picks for Stars vs. Oilers Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers will look to even the Western Conference Final series on home ice Wednesday against the Dallas Stars, who will look to extend their series lead to 3-1.

Our AI-powered dfsPro projections have uncovered some key under-the-radar value picks playing in Wednesday’s matchup to help daily fantasy managers fill out their rosters and remain under the salary cap.

Let’s look at some of our model’s top value picks for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final!

Top Value Picks: Offense

Logan Stankoven (RW – Dallas Stars, $3,800 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.22, A: 0.27, S: 1.76, BLK: 0.85

Stars winger Logan Stankoven recorded an assist in Game 3 against the Oilers for his first point of the series, and our model projects him to hover right around his regular-season average of 0.58 points per game in Game 4. Stankoven brings real DFS value as a two-way forward, with our model projecting a 77% increase over his average shot-blocking potential.

Mattias Janmark (LW – Edmonton Oilers, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.1, A: 0.21, S: 0.94, BLK: 0.36

Oilers winger Mattias Janmark hasn’t recorded a point in a playoff game since Game 5 of Edmonton’s second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks, but he is projected to outperform his offensive averages across the board tonight in Game 4 against the Stars. Our model also projects a 44% increase over his average blocked shots in tonight’s contest, along with a 5% increase in ice time.

Connor Brown (RW – Edmonton Oilers, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.2, A: 0.24, S: 1.34, BLK: 0.46

Oilers forward Connor Brown has points in each of his last two games, and our model likes him to continue that trend tonight against the Stars. He is projected to more than double his averages in assists and total points and more than triple his average in goals in tonight’s contest after scoring his first goal of the postseason in Game 2 against Dallas on May 25.

Top Value Picks: Defense

Esa Lindell (LD – Dallas Stars, $3,700 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.16, A: 0.32, S: 1.33, BLK: 1.69

Stars defenseman Esa Lindell has been heating up offensively with two points in his last two games, causing our model to project him to outperform his averages in goals, assists and total points in Game 4 against the Oilers. He is also projected to see a 15% increase over his average ice time in tonight’s contest, from 20:28 to 23:27.

Cody Ceci (RD – Edmonton Oilers, $3,200 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.11, A: 0.32, S: 1.38, BLK: 1.1

Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci is projected to outperform his offensive averages across the board in Game 4 against Dallas, including a 13% increase in shots on goal. Our model also projects his takeaway potential to more than triple his average, all while averaging about 20 minutes of ice time.

Chris Tanev (RD – Dallas Stars, $3,900 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.16, A: 0.28, S: 0.89, BLK: 2.36

DFS managers shouldn’t rely on Lindell’s defensive partner Chris Tanev to be a significant source of blue line scoring, but he is projected to block at least a pair of shots in tonight’s contest after blocking five in Game 3 against the Oilers. Our model also projects a 5% increase over his average ice time, up to 20:47 in Game 4.

For more DFS advice, sign up for our free newsletter!