Caufield, Kadri Headline NHL’s DFS Value Picks for March 28

The NHL has a stacked, 14-game slate tonight featuring a near-overwhelming number of DFS roster options.

Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid are among the NHL stars who highlight our player prop picks for March 28, but our dfsPro projections have uncovered some additional diamonds in the rough for your daily fantasy lineups.

Let’s look at some of our model’s top AI-powered value picks for tonight’s games!

Top Value Picks: Forwards

Cole Caufield (LW – Montreal Canadiens)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.43, A: 0.43, S: 3.05, BLK: 0.76

Our AI-powered model projects a 53% increase in Caufield’s goal potential against the Philadelphia Flyers. His real value, though, is in his expected takeaways and blocked shots, both of which are projected to see a 200% increase over his averages.

Anton Lundell (C – Florida Panthers)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.3, A: 0.23, S: 2.1, BLK: 0.92

According to our model, Lundell’s goal potential is more than double his average tonight against the New York Islanders. He is also projected to see minor upticks in shots (3%) and points (25%), and, like Caufield, he is expected to have a 200% increase in takeaway potential.

Robby Fabbri (RW – Detroit Red Wings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.38, A: 0.32, S: 1.55, BLK: 0.44

A member of the Red Wings’ recently productive fourth line, Fabbri is expected to outperform his averages nearly across the board tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. Our model projects an uptick in Fabbri’s goals (34%), assists (47%), points (40%) and shots (5%).

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (C – Carolina Hurricanes)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.28, A: 0.22, S: 1.6, BLK: 0.24

Kotkaniemi hasn’t registered a goal in eight games, but our model likes him tonight against the Detroit Red Wings. He is projected to see a whopping 88% uptick in goal potential, along with increases in assists (18%) and total points (49%).

Nazem Kadri (C – Calgary Flames)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.54, A: 0.52, S: 3.77, BLK: 0.54

Kadri has just one point (1 assist) in two games against the St. Louis Blues this season, but he has 19 points in 32 career games against them. He enters tonight’s matchup with seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) in his last 10 games, and our model projects an increase in goals (67%), assists (1%), points (25%) and shots (14%). The model also projects a 67% uptick in blocked shots for Kadri, who is expected to see a 4% increase in time on ice against the Blues.

Top Value Picks: Defensemen

Jordan Harris (RD – Montreal Canadiens)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.14, A: 0.23, S: 0.73, BLK: 1.33

Harris is a solid value pick for those looking to add blueline scoring to their DFS lineups. Harris has yet to record a goal in the month of March, but our model projects a massive 262% increase in his goal potential tonight against a Philadelphia Flyers team that allows the NHL’s 10th-most goals against at 5-on-5 (154).

TJ Brodie (LD – Toronto Maple Leafs)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0, A: 0.28, S: 1.27, BLK: 1.23

Brodie doesn’t have a goal through 68 games this season, but he’s coming off a 2-assist performance agains the New Jersey Devils and expected to see a 42% increase in point potential against the Washington Capitals tonight. Our model also projects Brodie to more than double his shot volume from 0.62 to 1.27.

Cam Fowler (LD – Anaheim Ducks)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.23, A: 0.51, S: 1.69, BLK: 1.47

Our model likes Fowler to score against the Seattle Kraken tonight, projecting a 276% increase in his goal potential. He is also expected to see upticks in assists (32%), points (65%) and shots (20%), making him a decent value pick against a Kraken team that has lost eight of its last 10.

