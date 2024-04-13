NHL Daily Fantasy: AI-Powered Value Picks for April 13

A13-game NHL slate provides an overwhelming number of options when it comes to building a daily fantasy lineup.

Our dfsPro projections have uncovered some key under-the-radar value picks playing in Saturday’s games to help daily fantasy managers to fill out their rosters and remain under the salary cap. Let’s look at some of our model’s top AI-powered value picks for April 13!

Top Value Picks: Forwards

Morgan Geekie (RW – Boston Bruins, $3,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.36, A: 0.32, S: 1.82, BLK: 0.31

Our AI-powered model projects Boston Bruins winger Morgan Geekie to outperform his averages across the board tonight against a desperate Pittsburgh Penguins team. Geekie has four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in two games against the Penguins this season, including a three-point performance on Jan. 4.

Reilly Smith (LW – Pittsburgh Penguins, $3,200 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.3, A: 0.29, S: 1.61, BLK: 0.54

Penguins winger Reilly Smith has two multipoint performances in his past five games, most recently notching a pair of assists in the Penguins’ overtime in over the Detroit Red Wings on April 11. Our model projects a 90% uptick in his goalscoring potential tonight against the Bruins and an 11% increase in points. Defensively, Smith is also projected to see a 64% increase over his shot blocking potential against Boston, making him a solid DFS value add as a two-way forward.

Quinton Byfield (LW – Los Angeles Kings, $4,000 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.34, A: 0.31, S: 2.04, BLK: 0.57

Our model likes Los Angeles Kings winger Quinton Byfield to outperform his averages in both shots and goals tonight against the Anaheim Ducks, but his real value to DFS managers lies in his defensive upside. Byfield is projected to see a 92% increase in his takeaway potential against the Ducks, and his shot blocking potential is expected to be more than double his average.

Top Value Picks: Defensemen

Ivan Provorov (LD – Columbus Blue Jackets, $3,600 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.1, A: 0.26, S: 1.4, BLK: 1.29

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov has been held off the scoresheet in his last five games, but he recorded an assist in the Blue Jackets’ last meeting with the Nashville Predators on March 9. Our model projects Provorov to outperform his averages in both goals and takeaways tonight in Nashville.

Shayne Gostisbehere (RD – Detroit Red Wings, $3,400 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.21, A: 0.42, S: 1.68, BLK: 1.09

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere leads the Detroit Red Wings in assists this season with 40, averaging just over 0.5 per game. Although our model projects a slight decrease in his assist potential tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs, it likes his blocked shots and takeaways to increase exponentially above his average.

Troy Stecher (LD – Edmonton Oilers, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.15, A: 0.2, S: 1.18, BLK: 1.42

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Troy Stecher has only faced the Vancouver Canucks once this season while still a member of the Arizona Coyotes. He didn’t find the scoresheet in that meeting, but our model likes him to outperform his averages across the board tonight against the Canucks. Stecher has two points in his past three games, and he has registered multiple shots on goal in each of his last two contests.

