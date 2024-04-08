NHL Daily Fantasy: AI-Powered Value Picks for April 8

After an action-packed weekend schedule that saw 20 games spanning Saturday and Sunday, Monday’s NHL slate features just two contests.

In Monday’s lone Eastern Conference game, the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have already clinched their spot in the postseason, host a Pittsburgh Penguins team fighting to stay alive in the playoff race. In the West, a Pacific Division rivalry matchup pits the Vegas Golden Knights against the Vancouver Canucks, with the former holding onto the first Wild Card spot and looking to lock up their position in the playoffs once and for all.

Our dfsPro projections have uncovered some key under-the-radar value picks playing in Monday’s games to help daily fantasy managers to fill out their rosters and remain under the salary cap. Let’s look at some of our model’s top AI-powered value picks for today’s games!

Top Value Picks: Forwards

Pius Suter (C – Vancouver Canucks, $3,200 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.3, A: 0.33, S: 1.53, BLK: 0.62

Canucks center Pius Suter has just one assist in his past 10 games, but our AI-powered model projects him to outperform his averages in goals, assists and total points against the Golden Knights. On the defensive side, his takeaway potential is also expected to more than double his average, putting him at 1.09 against Vegas..

Conor Garland (RW – Vancouver Canucks, $3,800 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.24, A: 0.35, S: 2.17, BLK: 0.61

He was held off the scoresheet in Vancouver’s most recent game against the Los Angeles Kings on April 6, but Conor Garland had points in four straight games prior and he hasn’t been held scoreless in consecutive games since February. Our model projects Garland to outperform his averages across the board against the Golden Knights, making him a steal at $3,800 on DraftKings.

Top Value Picks: Defensemen

T.J. Brodie (LD – Toronto Maple Leafs, $3,200 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: A: 0.31, S: 1.32, BLK: 1.74

Don’t expect Maple Leafs defenseman T.J. Brodie to find the back of the net against Pittsburgh, as he doesn’t have a goal yet this season. But he has been known to dish out the occasional assist, most recently doing so in Toronto’s April 6 game against the Montreal Canadiens. Our model projects Brodie to see a 300% uptick in takeaway potential against the Penguins while logging more than 21 minutes of ice time.

Filip Hronek (RD – Vancouver Canucks, $3,700 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.28, A: 0.47, S: 2.29, BLK: 1.18

Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek has three points (all assists) in his last four games, and our model likes him to find the scoresheet against the Golden Knights on Monday. He hasn’t found the back of the net since Feb. 24 against the Boston Bruins, but his goalscoring odds against Vegas are 350% higher than average. He is also expected to see a 23% uptick in his average shots per game, as he has recorded at least two shots on goal in each of the Canucks’ three prior meetings with the Golden Knights this season.

Brayden McNabb (LD – Vegas Golden Knights, $3,600 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.11, A: 0.18, S: 1.41, BLK: 2.08

Our model projects a 34% uptick in shots for Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb against the Canucks, causing his goalscoring potential to more than double. He had an assist and a +2 rating in the teams’ most recent meeting on April 2.

