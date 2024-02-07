dfsPro Daily: Super Bowl Studs to Anchor Your DFS Showdowns

It’s hard to believe there’s only one game left in the NFL season.

We’re kicking off our Super Bowl coverage this week with a preview of the top players to watch for your DFS lineup.

We’ll also give you a few props to watch and a look at tonight’s NBA slate. Make sure you check back tomorrow for our top captain picks for the Sunday showdown between the Chiefs and 49ers.

5 Super Bowl Standouts

If you’ve been watching football at all this year you probably know the players who are going to make up this list.

Let’s take a look at the top players you can anchor your Super Bowl DFS lineup with this Sunday as a refresher. And maybe there are a few surprises?

These are the 5 players with the most projected points for the Chiefs and 49ers, according to our AI-powered model (click their names to see full projections):

1. RB Christian McCaffrey (31.67 Projected Points)

The 49ers star has been a top fantasy performer week in and week out. He’s coming off of a 31.8 fantasy point performance against Green Bay and a 29.2-point performance against the Lions in his first two playoff games. Our model is projecting CMC to have 5.8 catches, 50.5 receiving yards, 89.4 rushing yards and 1.1 rushing touchdowns.

2. QB Patrick Mahomes (20.86 Projected Points)

Mahomes hasn’t put up mind-blowing numbers from a fantasy perspective during the playoffs, but he’s done enough to win. And our model has him as the top projected QB over Brock Purdy. Mahomes is projected to have 272.9 passing yards on 26.4 completions with 1.6 passing touchdowns.

3. WR Brandon Aiyuk (20.49 Projected Points)

Aiyuk has been a consistent threat all season long for the 49ers and for fantasy players. He’s projected to have 5.9 catches and 84.1 yards.

4. WR Rashee Rice (19.72 Projected Points)

The Chiefs rookie is projected to have 6.9 catches for 86.8 yards in his Super Bowl debut.

5. Isiah Pacheco (19.06 Projected Points)

Pacheco has emerged in the playoffs as a solid fantasy option. Coming off of performances where he had 15.8, 18.1 and 18.2 fantasy points, our model is projecting Pacheco to have 69.2 rushing yards with 1.1 touchdowns and 3 catches.

The Best of the Rest

Just outside of our top 5 are 49ers QB Brock Purdy (18.38), WR Deebo Samuel (16.25) and tight ends George Kittle (16.66) and Travis Kelce (16.62).

3 Super Bowl Props to Watch

Continuing our look ahead to the Super Bowl, here are a few props to watch:

1.Harrison Butker Over 1.5 Field Goals

Our model projects the Chiefs kicker to have 2.3 field goals on Sunday. He had 1 field goal in the AFC Championship game, 2 against Buffalo and 4 against the Dolphins and hasn’t missed a kick in the playoffs.

2. Kyle Juszczyk Over 0.5 Receptions

The 49ers fullback isn’t much of an offensive threat but all you need is 1 catch to hit this prop. He had 2 receptions on 3 targets against the Lions and our model projects him to have 1.9 catches in the Super Bowl.

3. Brock Purdy Over 20.5 Completions

The San Francisco QB is projected to have 22.9 completions on 32.6 attempts, according to our model. He 20 completions in the NFC title game and 23 in the Divisional round.

One Last Thought…

Let’s take a quick look at tonight’s NBA slate with 3 hot props to watch:​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Donovan Mitchell Over 5.5 Assists

Our model projects the Cavaliers guard to have 6.7 assists against the Wizards. He’s averaging 8.1 assists in his last 10 games.

Nick Richards Under 12.5 Points

The Hornets center is projected to have 9.4 points against the Raptors, despite averaging 12.5 points in his last 10 games. Richards had 4 points in 32 minutes against the Lakers on Monday.

Jakob Poetl Over 10.5 Points

Our model is projecting Poetl to outperform his season average of 10.8 points per game with a projection of 11.5 points against Richards and the Hornets. The Toronto center had 14 points on Monday in New Orleans and 19 on Sunday in OKC.

Remember to check injury reports and latest news. Best of luck as always and see you tomorrow with more Super Bowl advice for DFS and props!