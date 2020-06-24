Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Joins Patrick Mahomes in Elite Passing Category

Cold, hard facts continue to dismantle the argument against Dak Prescott as the Dallas Cowboys‘ franchise quarterback.

While his detractors point to his win-loss record and Dallas’ recent playoff history (or lack thereof), Pro Football Focus countered with a wild statistic: Prescott is one of just two QBs since 2018 to throw at least 20 touchdown passes outside the red zone.

The other? Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The only two QBs with more than 20 passing TDs outside the red zone since 2018 Patrick Mahomes – 30

Dak Prescott – 24 pic.twitter.com/QopxaWWPYG — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 21, 2020

This isn’t the only time he’s mentioned as the same breath as Mahomes, far and away the league’s best signal-caller. Prescott (seven) finished second last season to Mahomes (nine) with five or more TD tosses of 40-plus yards, per PFF.

Closer Look at Dak Reveals Cause for Praise

Prescott turned in a career campaign in the final year of his rookie deal, ranking second in the NFL with 4,902 passing yards (one shy of tying the single-season team record) and 30 TDs. He added a personal-best 388 completions, 8.2 yards-per-average, and 68 completions of 20-plus yards. His 65.1-percent completion rate and 99.7 passer rating were the second-highest of his starting tenure.

Prescott’s WR2, Michael Gallup, topped the sport with five of his six touchdown receptions coming when his QB was under pressure. Prescott himself tied for first among his counterparts with 10 scores under duress. In this same category, his 1,259 air yards and 79.5 percent passer rating ranked third and eighth, respectively.

These statistics are especially impressive when taking into consideration that no NFL QB suffered more passing yards lost on dropped receptions — 392 — than Prescott, according to Pro Football Focus.

So while the eye test has led to a running narrative about Prescott, derided by a large contingent of the fan base, a deeper dive into his numbers draws a much different conclusion.

And that is, he’s pretty, pretty, pretty good at his job.

Prescott Posts Statement After Signing Tag [LOOK]

Behold, the face of a man now $31.4 million richer. Prescott posted a statement (of sorts) to Instagram on Monday, hours after officially inking his exclusive franchise tag.

There is no caption nor words associated with Prescott’s post — just the 26-year-old tipping a literal cowboy hat, his mouth forming a you-know-what-eating grin.

Prescott was guaranteed the $31.4 million upon putting pen to paper, the tag contractually obligating him to report to training camp. He’s entrenched as Dallas’ starting QB for 2020 and cemented as the richest player in single-season franchise history.

He also became the NFL’s seventh-highest-paid player in terms of total cash and the highest-paid in base salary, dwarfing 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ($23.8 million), per Spotrac.com.

This might be just the start of Prescott’s windfall. He aims to reach agreement with the Cowboys on a long-term deal that could make him the highest-paid player in league history (until Mahomes inevitably gets his mega-contract). The sides have until July 15 to hammer out a four- or five-year commitment; Prescott wants the former while Cowboys brass is pushing for the latter.

