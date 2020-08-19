Video Surfaces of QB Andy Dalton Leading Cowboys Offense [WATCH]

Visual evidence has been hard to come by at Dallas Cowboys training camp, where reporters are expressly prohibited from photographing, videoing, and even tweeting about certain happenings.

The team largely controls the dissemination of practice clips, and while this limits the public’s exposure, it’s enough to piece together what’s going down around The Star.

Such as backup quarterback Andy Dalton running the second-string offense during Tuesday’s session inside the Ford Center. WFAA’s Mike Leslie obtained video — courtesy of the Cowboys, naturally — showing Dalton floating a deep out to tight end Cole Hikutini in team drills.

Red Rifle: As Advertised

The former longtime Bengals starter, he of 204 career touchdown passes, enjoyed a solid practice Tuesday after taking over for Dak Prescott. Per the official in-house report, Dalton led an “impressive” late hurry-up drive that culminated with a 40-yard completion to wide receiver Ventell Bryant and a one-ish-yard TD toss to WR Tevin Jones on the ensuing play.

ESPN’s Todd Archer also observed WR Jon’Vea Johnson making an “athletic, diving reception” on a ball from Dalton, who rebounded from Sunday’s practice during which he was intercepted by cornerback Anthony Brown.

Dalton, 33 in October, is the resident greybeard of a youthful QB stable that features Prescott (27), 2019 practice-squadder Clayton Thorson (24), and seventh-round rookie Ben DiNucci (23). And the value he provides has been on full display amid the infancy of camp.

“I really like what Andy brings to our football team,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday, via RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys. “I think he’s an excellent addition to the quarterback room. I know I’ve spoken on it in the last couple of days, but it’s a quarterback room that’s going to produce a lot of great things. I’m confident in that.”

Dalton Reiterates Starting Desire

Same as he did upon signing his incentive-laden, one-year, $7 million deal with Dallas, the three-time Pro Bowler stated his intention to return under center in a QB1 capacity, perhaps as soon as 2021.

“I feel like I’m a starter in this league and I feel like I have a lot of football left. We’ll see how it all shakes out this year. I’m excited for this year and what’s to come,” Dalton recently told Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher.



The Cowboys, fancying themselves Super Bowl contenders, are hoping (if secretly) that Dalton never sees the field this season. And Dalton, he reiterated, isn’t planning on it, either, even with an unlockable $4 million on the line. His short-term goal is a three-pronged plan: support Prescott, rehab his stock, and re-test the market next March.

“You’ve got to be his No. 1 supporter, make sure you’re helping him on the sideline for the game,” Dalton said of Dak on Tuesday, via USA Today.

