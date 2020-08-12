Jerry Jones Proclaims Intention for Cowboys to Play Games in Front of Fans

Careful to toe the COVID-19 line, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones vowed Wednesday that fans will be allowed into AT&T Stadium this fall.

“The Dallas Cowboys plan on playing all of our football games and we plan on playing them in front of our fans,” Jones said in his annual State of Training Camp address.



As it pertains to regular-season stadium attendance, each NFL club is subject to the mercy of local governing bodies. The New York Jets and New York Giants, for example, will not permit any fans into games this year, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy previously announced.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated this offseason that outdoor venues across the state could operate at 50% capacity. Jones peddled this possibility in talking up the house he built.

“We’ll adhere to all protocols, and we will adapt them to the uniqueness of our stadium. That’s within the protocol,” he said, via WFAA. “We have a real unique situation, and I think we’re going to be able to have a really great experience.”

One of the advantages to the $1.2 billion JerryWorld is a “naturally-built airflow” system that theoretically could mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Additional information on attendance will come later this week, Jones revealed.

The Cowboys — the world’s most valuable sports franchise — are projected to suffer a colossal economic hit if fans cannot flock to Arlington. Back in May, Forbes estimated an NFL-high $621 million loss of stadium revenue, comprised of ticket [sales], concessions, sponsors, and parking and team stores. That would account for nearly two-thirds of Dallas’ total revenue: $950 million, tops in the industry.

Fifty percent is infinitely better than zero percent; Jones knows his pocketbook’s depth is contingent on safely putting butts into seats.

And, as always, keeping eyeballs on America’s Team.

“Our fans are all across this country and via television in many, many ways,” he said, via WFAA. “The number one viewing team entity, in all of the television, is your Dallas Cowboys.”

