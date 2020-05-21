Cowboys Stand To Lose Ridiculous Amount of Revenue Due to COVID-19

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will undoubtedly be the most unique regular season in NFL history, with games likely played in front of limited, or, worse, no fans.

Jerry Jones is hoping to avoid the latter scenario as it would have apocalyptic consequences for his pocketbook.

According to Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys are estimated to lose a mind-boggling and league-high $621 million in AT&T Stadium revenue if spectators are not allowed to flock to Arlington this fall.

To put this colossal figure into perspective, the stadium revenue is projected to account for nearly two-thirds of Dallas’ total revenue — $950 million, tops in the industry — for the 2020 campaign.

As a whole, the NFL would squander approximately $5.5 billion of collective stadium revenue (38 percent of total revenue). This calculation, based on the 2018 season, is comprised of “ticket [sales], concessions, sponsors, and parking and team stores,” per Forbes.

League commissioner Roger Goodell hasn’t yet reached a decision on whether to permit or prohibit fans in stands this year. He appears to be leaving each club to their own devices, governed by local and state guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the NFL greenlit the conditional re-opening of team facilities, which were shuttered in March at the onset of the virus. Only swaths of executives and rehabbing players — a temporary maximum of 75 people — are allowed back in.

Jones, upon entering The Star for the first time in two months, said he anticipates a larger contingent of staff and personnel to soon follow suit.

“In the days and weeks ahead I look forward to welcoming so many of our employees back to the workplace,” Jones said, via the Cowboys’ official website.

Jones was shown wearing a protective face mask and gloves as he strolled the halls of Dallas’ state-of-the-art headquarters. Falcons president Rich McKay was spotted with a similar mask, and had his temperature taken, upon entry into Atlanta’s facility.

These truly are uncertain times and surreal sights, watching billionaires resort to the same health measures as the working-class world. The pandemic has proven to be a great equalizer among social classes, and an unprecedented dichotomy has infiltrated the professional football ranks.

Jones, as with everyone else, is bracing for change like never before — and probably never again.

“We are going to be deliberate but also determined,” he said, per the team’s website. “We will keep a close eye on the comfort and care of all of our employees who will be involved in this transition. We are committed to doing that in a smart and safe way that complies with all of the appropriate health and workplace safety standards. We’ll do it the right way.”

Jerry at ‘No Better Place’ as Cowboys Re-Open [LOOK]

The Cowboys were one of several clubs that met local and state requirements for non-essential businesses affected by the coronavirus. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was among the first of his field to undo lockdown measures he enacted to combat the issue.

In a video posted to the Cowboys’ official website, Jones is shown participating in a virtual owners meeting with his league counterparts.