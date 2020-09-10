Cowboys Reveal Concerning Injury to Star WR Amari Cooper [LOOK]

Amari Cooper’s secret is out.

The Dallas Cowboys hid what was plaguing the Pro Bowl wide receiver until they couldn’t anymore. Cooper was listed with a hamstring injury on the team’s Week 1 practice report, released Wednesday.

Cooper was considered a full participant despite being stationed on the resistance cords, working alongside the training staff, during the portion of practice open to the media.

Amari Cooper working on the resistance cords before practice started today. He did take part in individual drills pic.twitter.com/8iuxaM4S8u — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 9, 2020

This has been a common occurrence for Cooper dating back to Dallas’ final five practices of training camp. He was a non-participant or, at best, limited to similar auxiliary exercises, forced to watch his teammates from afar. And the team was cryptically tight-lipped as to why.

“It’s training camp—everyone has something,” head coach Mike McCarthy said on Sept. 2, per USA Today.

After Cooper was mothballed for the last camp session, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones, pressed amid a radio interview, Jones expressed no concern over the $100 million receiver’s short- or long-term health.

“We have some of the most sophisticated health measuring systems in place,” he said, via the team’s official website. “And, so, some of them are as sophisticated as they can tell you how you’re literally, in layman’s terms, how your muscles are firing.”