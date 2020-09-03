Jones, McCarthy Address Growing Concern Surrounding Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

The curious case of Amari Cooper has yet to be cracked.

For the last four consecutive training camp practices, dating to Aug. 28, the Dallas Cowboys‘ star wide receiver watched his teammates from afar. He’s been a non-participant or, at best, limited to auxiliary work off to the side with the training staff.

It was more of the same Thursday for Dallas’ final session before Saturday’s roster cutdown deadline — 10 days removed from Week 1.

Cowboys have downplayed situation involving WR Amari Cooper. And indeed, perhaps he will be full go in next Sunday’s opener vs. Rams. But it is notable he’s been a limited to non-participant the past four practices (since Aug. 28). Worked today on resistance cords with trainer. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 3, 2020

It’s unclear what, if anything, is plaguing Cooper, who battled multiple lower-leg/foot injuries in 2019 en route to a 79-catch, 1,189-yard, eight-touchdown campaign and his fourth career Pro Bowl selection.

Is he hurt again? Are the Cowboys merely managing a sixth-year veteran’s reps?

The situation remains a mystery, and Dallas’ brain trust has done little to clear up the vagaries.

“We have some of the most sophisticated health measuring systems in place,” owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday, via the team’s official website. “And, so, some of them are as sophisticated as they can tell you how you’re literally, in layman’s terms, how your muscles are firing.”