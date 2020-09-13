Cowboys QB Among Six Inactive Players for Week 1 at Rams

The Dallas Cowboys announced their list of inactives prior to Sunday night’s regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Not playing for the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium are quarterback Ben DiNucci, cornerback Jourdan Lewis, safety Reggie Robinson, linebacker Luke Gifford, offensive guard Connor McGovern, and tight end Sean McKeon.

DiNucci, a rookie seventh-round pick, is the distant third QB on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton. He figures to be scratched each game so long as his veteran mentors remain healthy.

Lewis was ruled out by the team Friday due to a nagging ankle injury, which he sustained during training camp on Aug. 20. Anthony Brown, listed as a starter on Dallas’ depth chart, will replace Lewis as the primary nickleback and should see plenty of Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who led the team in catches (94), yards (1,161), and touchdowns (10) last season.

Robinson, a CB-convert, was not needed for this contest after veteran DB Brandon Carr was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. Carr, capable of manning multiple secondary spots, is expected to back up safeties Xavier Woods and Darian Thompson.

With McGovern down, the Cowboys will roll with Tyler Biadasz, Cam Erving, and Brandon Knight as the reserves behind the front-five: left tackle Tyron Smith, left guard Connor Williams, center Joe Looney, right guard Zack Martin, and right tackle Terence Steele, who’s filling in for La’el Collins (IR, hip).

McKeon is an undrafted rookie who cracked the Cowboys’ 53-man roster as the fourth TE. He won’t hold relevance unless Blake Jarwin, Blake Bell, or Dalton Schultz suffer an injury.

