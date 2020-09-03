Cowboys Receive Special Jerseys for Season-Opener vs. Rams [WATCH]

In 2019, the Dallas Cowboys rocked their alternate navy jerseys for eight games. In 2020, they’ll wear them just once.

Next Sunday.

ESPN’s Todd Archer recently reported that Dallas would don dark blue tops for its nationally-televised, season-opening tilt against the Rams in Los Angeles. And indeed, the players on Wednesday were bestowed their Week 1 jerseys, with new defensive end Everson Griffen sharing the unveiling on social media.

The Dallas Cowboys will be wearing navy when they play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. It seems like they are getting ready for that. And it seems like Everson Griffen likes his new jersey. (via @EversonGriffen) pic.twitter.com/Vwdq27trj9 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 2, 2020

Coincidentally (or not), the Cowboys were in this getup for last December’s meeting with the Rams. It was notable as Dallas cruised to a 44-21 blowout victory, snapping a three-game losing skid en route to an 8-8 finish.

That, in itself, was revenge for Los Angeles’ 2018 Divisional Round victory over Dallas. These clubs have become something of rivals despite squaring off once every four regular seasons.

“We’ve had some battles with them. They’ve always been extremely competitive and extremely talented on both sides of the ball, and have been able to score points and play good defense,” Rams quarterback Jared Goff told reporters Wednesday.

The Cowboys historically reduce Goff to a middling signal-caller; he threw for a combined 470 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on 48-of-79 passing (60.7 percent) across both aforementioned games.

Goff hopes to buck that trend on Sunday Night Football.

“They’ve gotten the best of us, just the last year. We may have some revenge to do this year. But they’re a great team and we look forward to it,” Goff said, joking that media shouldn’t take his quote “out of context.”

No matter the result, the Cowboys will the mothball the blues for the remainder of the 2020 campaign. While the team has yet to announce its uniform schedule, Archer said

“the rest of the games they will be in their normal white jerseys,” save for its Thanksgiving Day grudge match versus Washington, when they’ll be in Color Rush attire.

