Cowboys Steal Former Packers OT from NFL Practice Squad

Ailing on both sides of the ball, the Dallas Cowboys made a pair of necessary roster transactions Tuesday.

The Cowboys signed to their 53-man squad offensive tackle Alex Light (via the Cardinals’ practice squad) and linebacker Rashad Smith (via the Bears’ practice squad), the team announced.

In an additional move after placing LB Leighton Vander Esch (collarbone; out 6-8 weeks), OT Cameron Erving (knee; out indefinitely), and tight end Blake Jarwin (knee; out for season) on injured reserve, the club announced the previously-reported promotion of veteran defensive back Brandon Carr from the taxi squad.

A 2018 undrafted free agent, Light joined the NFL by way of the Green Bay Packers, for whom he made 16 appearances under Mike McCarthy, primarily as a swing tackle. He was waived at final cuts on Sept. 5 and nine days later latched onto Arizona’s practice group.

Light (6-5, 309) played collegiately at Richmond, making 37 starts and earning first-team All-CAA honors as a senior.

“He’s an athletic guy who is a smart football player,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said prior to Light’s release. “We’ve seen some really good flashes. It’s going to come down to the consistency with how he plays, but I think there’s been some really good moments for him.”

Assuming he’s active in Week 2, with Erving and La’el Collins (IR, hip) hurting, Light should function in a backup capacity behind swing OT Brandon Knight and temporary starting right tackle Terence Steele, who struggled amid Dallas’ season-opening loss to the Rams.

Smith is an undrafted rookie who signed with Chicago in April. He was a standout for Florida Atlantic University, compiling 316 tackles, 31 tackles-for-loss, 11.5 sacks and seven interceptions across 51 games. He led the NCAA as a senior in 2019 with five fumble recoveries.

Smith provides a modicum of insurance following injuries to starting LBs Vander Esch and Sean Lee (IR, sports hernia). He’ll likely be listed behind Joe Thomas and Luke Gifford (inactive in Week 1) on the depth chart.

Carr was on the gameday roster against Los Angeles but did not play. He reverted back to the practice squad immediately after the game, per NFL rules. The former Ravens DB figures to see snaps at safety, platooning with Darian Thompson opposite Xavier Woods.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cowboys Add Two to PS

Carr’s elevation and the release of S Luther Kirk created vacant slots on the practice squad that Dallas filled with defensive backs Steven Parker and DB Rashard Robinson, the team announced.

Parker, a 2018 UDFA, appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins last season, registering 20 tackles, three PBUs, and two INTs. He was claimed off waivers by the Vikings on Aug. 14 and cut three weeks later.

Robinson was drafted by the 49ers in the fourth round in 2016. He spent two years in San Francisco and the last two with the New York Jets. Altogether, the LSU product has 38 professional games, 63 tackles, 15 PBUs, and two INTs to his name.

READ NEXT: Cowboys Update Interest in Earl Thomas After Loss to Rams

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL