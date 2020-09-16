Cowboys Add Former 49ers Starting DB to Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys filled two vacant practice squad spots Tuesday with defensive backs Steven Parker and Rashard Robinson, the team announced.

In a corresponding roster move, coinciding with the release of safety Luther Kirk from the practice squad, Dallas promoted DB Brandon Carr to the active roster.

Parker, a 2018 undrafted free agent, appeared in 14 games for the Miami Dolphins last season, registering 20 tackles, three PBUs, and two INTs. He was claimed off waivers by the Vikings on Aug. 14 and cut three weeks later.

Parker (6-1, 210) played collegiately at Oklahoma where he was a two-time second-teal All-Big 12 selection, finishing with 217 tackles, 20 pass breakups and two interceptions across 50 career games.

Robinson (6-2, 177) was chosen by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He spent two years with the 49ers (13 starts) and the last two with the New York Jets (two starts).

Altogether, the once-hyped LSU product — noted for his history of non-football-related transgressions — has 38 professional games, 63 tackles, 15 PBUs, and two INTs to his name.

“A lockdown man-coverage cornerback with big upside as a true junior entry, Rashard Robinson hasn’t been developed at LSU due to off-field issues,” his Bleacher Report scouting profile read. “The team willing to gamble on him could strike gold, though, given his natural abilities and what he brings to the table with height, weight and speed.”

Parker and Robinson join fellow DBs Saivion Smith, Deante Burton, and Chris Westry on the Cowboys’ 16-player practice squad.

The team is carrying six cornerbacks (Jourdan Lewis, Trevon Diggs, Chidobe Awuzie, Anthony Brown, Daryl Worley, CJ Goodwin) and now five safeties (Carr, Xavier Woods, Darian Thompson, Donovan Wilson, Reggie Robinson) on its 53-man regular-season roster.

