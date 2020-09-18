Cowboys Fail to Quell Concern About LT Tyron Smith’s Neck Injury

When Tyron Smith experienced a bout of hamstring tightness during training camp, the Dallas Cowboys made it a point to de-emphasize its severity.

Not so with Smith’s latest worry, a neck injury that occurred during individual practice drills Thursday, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed. And that was all McCarthy revealed, because little else currently is known about the All-World left tackle 48 hours before kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons.

“We’re really frankly just going through the process, gathering the information,” McCarthy said Friday, via the team’s official website . “As far as the plan, you’re always working different scenarios. We’ll continue to do that today and tomorrow. We’ll see how Tyron is tomorrow, will probably be the determining factor.

“I don’t have all the information, but I know he wants to go. He’s a pro and he’s doing everything possible with the training staff. We have time. We have another 48 hours, so we’ve just got to, A, do what’s best for him personally and we’ll go from there.”

McCarthy has opted against traditional Friday practices. In its place are walkthroughs and simulations, of which Smith wasn’t a participant. Rather than tamp down concern, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones conceded the seven-time Pro Bowl blindside protector will be a game-time decision for Dallas’ 2020 home opener.

Though, based on Jones’ wording, Smith seems more doubtful than questionable to suit up.