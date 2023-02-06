Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Has Intriguing Response to Cowboys Trade Rumors

The wild Dallas Cowboys rumors linking star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Big D will not go away. After decades of dominating the Cowboys, there has been some chatter that Dallas should make a run at Rodgers amid rumors that the Packers are open to dealing the legendary signal-caller.

While golfing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rodgers was asked about his future with questions about the 49ers and Cowboys as possible landing spots. Rodgers quickly shot down the notion about a potential return to California.

“I’m not going to San Fran,” Rodgers said before teeing off.

Rodgers was then prodded about a potential move to Dallas, which the quarterback did not deny. Rodgers also did not take the bait by responding to the Dallas comments, but some fans are pointing out that the quarterback did not rule out the idea like he did with San Francisco.

“You’d look great with a Cowboys star on your helmet,” the interviewer told Rodgers.

Here is a look at the funny exchange with Rodgers.

Play

Did Packers Aaron Rodgers just shut down the rumors that he could be traded to the 49ers? 🧐 2023-02-02T20:07:00Z

Why Didn’t Aaron Rodgers Shoot Down the Cowboys Rumors?

This exchange prompted Pat McAfee to have some fun on his show pointing out the quarterback’s different responses to speculation about the Niners and Cowboys. McAfee pointed out that executive vice president Stephen Jones admitted at the Senior Bowl the team is willing to discuss an extension with Prescott.

“He said I’m not going to San Fran then he hit the ball. Does that mean he’s going to Dallas?” the analyst playfully asked during a February 2 episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.” “…Stephen Jones said they would like to extend Dak Prescott. I believe Jerry said they’re looking at a potential quarterback … drafting a quarterback. Jerry Jones said the Cowboys are committed to drafting a quarterback. He said he should have committed to drafting one every year, years ago.

“Now remember, Jerry Jones has been running the Cowboys draft 55 years. So, him saying now I’m drafting a quarterback every single year, and I should have done this years ago is awesome, fantastic. He’s like over the years this is what I have learned. It is an interesting whole turn and series of events though because what Stephen’s saying I think is a make good for what Jerry said to Dak and Dak’s people, but Dak has zero guaranteed money on the books after 2023.”

The Cowboys Remain Committed to Dak Prescott as the Team’s QB1 for 2023

Prescott still has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $160 million contract and one of the main reasons Dallas could look to extend the quarterback is for salary cap relief. In the rare event the Cowboys explored a trade for Rodgers, Dallas would likely need to include their QB1 in the deal for salary cap reasons given the Cowboys are already beyond the financial limit.

Yet, one of the reasons the Packers would move on from Rodgers is to hand the offense over to Jordan Love. Rodgers has a base salary of just $1.1 million for 2023 but also has a massive roster bonus of $58.3 million, per Spotrac. The star quarterback’s three-year, $150 million contract runs through 2026. While the Rodgers chatter makes for a fun offseason, all signs point to Prescott remaining the Cowboys QB1 for next season.

We can still hear Dallas fans eying Rodgers while saying, “So, you’re telling me there’s a chance.”