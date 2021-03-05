Cowboys a ‘Plausible Destination’ for Ex-Rival Pro Bowl QB, Says Analyst

Alex Smith has officially been released by the Washington Football Team and could be an intriguing option for the Dallas Cowboys. Smith is not a replacement for Dak Prescott but could be a name to watch if the Cowboys are not able to retain Andy Dalton. The Athletic’s Jon Machota writes that the Cowboys are a “plausible destination” for Smith depending on if Dalton signs elsewhere.

“The Cowboys could be a plausible destination for Smith, depending on what happens with Andy Dalton in free agency,” Machota noted. “Dak Prescott is the Cowboys’ starter, whether he signs a long-term deal this offseason or not. But Mike McCarthy showed last year by signing Dalton that he wouldn’t mind having an experienced backup. If Smith doesn’t have any better offers, being Prescott’s backup could be a good move for him and the Cowboys.”

Smith threw for 1,582 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 66.7 percent of his passes in 2020.

McCarthy Was the 49ers O.C. When Smith Was Drafted

Smith’s journey back to football is nothing short of remarkable after 17 surgeries on his leg and points during his recovery where his life was in danger. The quarterback started six games for Washington last season after missing all of 2019 and was also the team’s starter in 2018. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is likely to have trouble finding another starting opportunity, but the Cowboys have one of the most desirable backup openings in the NFL. Machota added that Smith has a connection to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

“McCarthy was San Francisco’s offensive coordinator when the 49ers drafted Smith in 2005,” Machota continued. “Smith’s QB coach at Utah was Mullen, who was Prescott’s head coach at Mississippi State. Smith would also be a good person to have around as Prescott recovers from a significant ankle injury. In a recent video sent by players to Smith after he won the Comeback Player of the Year award, Prescott called Smith a “huge inspiration” for how he was able to overcome his significant leg injury.”

Smith on Washington: The Team ‘Didn’t Want Me There’

Things did not appear to end on the best of terms with Washington. During a February GQ interview, Smith noted that Washington “didn’t want me there.”

“When I decided to come back, I definitely threw a wrench in the team’s plan,” Smith noted. “They didn’t see it, didn’t want me there, didn’t want me to be a part of it, didn’t want me to be on the team, the roster, didn’t want to give me a chance. Mind you, it was a whole new regime, they came in, I’m like the leftovers and I’m hurt and I’m this liability. Heck no, they didn’t want me there. At that point, as you can imagine, everything I’d been through, I couldn’t have cared less about all that. [laughs] Whether you like it or not, I’m giving this a go at this point.”

Smith admitted he has not fully decided on his football future explaining he will make a decision this offseason. The quarterback still sounds like he wants to play for another season.

“But this offseason, there’s a bunch I want to go do off the field,” Smith added. “But football-wise, I got more left. I got more to get there too. So I really do really wanna get in the meat of this offseason and see where I’m at and push it. I want to push my body harder. I want to push my leg harder. The harder I push it, it does respond. So I kind of want to go do that. At some point, I’m obviously going to have to sit down with my wife and have a very real conversation and, do we want to do this? She deserves a ton of input. So we’ll see.”

