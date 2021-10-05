Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Comes Clean on Severity of New Injury

“It is just one of those cases. The more experience you have with something, the better you’ll get at it,” he said Sunday, via the official team website. “Usually, when you get hurt, you don’t want to play through as the self-preservation instinct kicks in. But looking at my teammates eyes’, seeing how bad they wanted this, I had to play. But you know, it’s a part of the game. I’ll get treatment and try to be as best I can for next week.”

Despite the uncomfortability of these issues, Cooper assuaged any concern about his status for Sunday’s home contest against the New York Giants.

“I think it’s going to be good. I just tweaked it,” he said, per the team website. “It’s just part of the game. I’m going to rehab it and get some treatment on it. As long as I can run, I’ll be good.”

McCarthy Comments on Amari

While similarly tamping down doubt as to Cooper’s Week 5 availability, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy lauded the toughness of the Pro Bowl wideout, who’s yet to miss a start this season.

“I recommended guys get here a little earlier,” McCarthy said after Sunday’s game, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I was the second guy here today. Amari Cooper was the first. I think that tells you: He’s doing all the little things.”

Cooper notched a team-high 69 yards and one touchdown on three receptions against the Panthers. He logged 48% of the Cowboys’ offensive snaps (29-of-61) during the 36-28 victory.

Wilson Discusses Role as WR3

Michael Gallup (calf) being shelved on injured reserve in recent weeks has afforded a golden opportunity to Cedrick Wilson — an opportunity that Wilson hasn’t squandered. The fourth-year vet has tallied nine catches for 91 yards and two TDs in Gallup’s stead, working behind Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and tight ends Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz in the pass-catching pecking order.

“It feels good to get in there and help the guys,” Wilson said Sunday, via the official team website. “(Cooper, Lamb, Gallup) are the big-three, and they go in there and make plays too. It’s my job to make it one when of them is down or can’t go.”

Wilson made two grabs for 30 yards versus Carolina. One of those grabs went for a 23-yard score in which he stopped and spun on a dime, shaking his defender en route to pay dirt.