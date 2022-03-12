Insider Reveals Cowboys’ Most Likely Amari Cooper Trade

The Dallas Cowboys may have more options than they initially imagined for star receiver Amari Cooper. The Cowboys appear to have been strategic in leaking the likely release of Cooper, and now teams are calling about the receiver’s availability with less than a week to go before the start of the league year on March 16.

The Cowboys have until the fifth day of the league year, March 20, to make a final decision on Cooper. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Cowboys have received calls from “at least five teams” about a potential deal for Cooper.

“At least five teams have discussed Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper’s availability in a potential trade or release, per source,” Fowler tweeted on March 12. “Teams in the receiver market leading up to free agency are at least checking on Cooper’s value and contract situation. Cooper likely to be released, as @AdamSchefter reported. But the Cowboys can remain patient since salary doesn’t guarantee until March 20.”

The Boardroom’s Jordan Schultz reported the Browns are “real players” to land Cooper. The Cowboys are pushing for a third-round pick but “might settle for a four.”

“Browns becoming ‘real players’ in the possible Amari Cooper sweepstakes, per a league source,” Schultz detailed on Twitter on March 11. “Should the Cowboys elect to trade — instead of release — the 4x Pro Bowler, I’m told Dallas is seeking a third-round draft choice, but ‘might settle for a 4.’”

Why Are the Cowboys Moving on From Cooper?

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: The #Cowboys are confident in WR Michael Gallup’s medicals after his torn ACL and that’s why they’re working to close out a long-term deal that would pay Gallup over $10 million per season. pic.twitter.com/TrpDl3ZOhR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 7, 2022

Not exactly a king’s ransom for a four-time Pro Bowler, but it is a more preferable option for the Cowboys than releasing the wideout with nothing in return. Cooper’s $20 million annual salary over the next three seasons makes a deal challenging.

Why are the Cowboys considering releasing Cooper? Dallas started the offseason more than $20 million above the cap. All signs point to the Cowboys hoping Michael Gallup can fill-in as a more affordable option. Gallup is a free agent, but NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the Cowboys are working towards a new contract with the playmaker that would be in the $10 million per year range.

Williams’ New Deal Can Only Help Cooper’s Trade Market

See below on the moving parts #Cowboys fans pic.twitter.com/FncmiuAtfJ — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 9, 2022

The Cowboys received a bit of help with Cooper when the Chargers signed Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract. A recent NFL trend has been teams opting to rely on young receivers who are still on their rookie deals. The Bengals are a prime example of this with Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase.

“I know it was reported that the Cowboys would release Amari Cooper, but it sounds like Dallas could move him in a trade,” Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed said on Twitter on March 12. “Mike Williams just signed for three years, $60M, and that’s how much Amari Cooper has left on his deal.”

During an exclusive February 9 interview with Heavy, Gallup admitted it would be hard to imagine Cooper not wearing a Cowboys uniform. The interview took place weeks before the Cooper rumors started to heat up.

“Since I’ve been a part of the Cowboys, I can’t [imagine Dallas without Cooper],” Gallup explained. “He’s a phenomenal player, he helps all the young kids. He helped me when I came in. He’s always helping CeeDee [Lamb] out, so. He’s the leader in that group. So, I don’t really see him going anywhere anytime soon.”