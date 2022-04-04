Cowboys Meeting with Exciting ‘Mismatch’ Wide Receiver: Report

As the Dallas Cowboys continue to gear up for another playoff run, it appears they have eyes on a monstrously talented wide receiver.

Since the departure of Amari Cooper in a trade to the Cleveland Browns that essentially saw the Cowboys get a fifth-round pick in return, the franchise has made a couple of moves at the wide receiver position. Besides bringing back Michael Gallup and Noah Brown, the addition of James Washington in free agency has given Dallas a solid starting group.

But it could get better, and NFL media insider Ian Rapoport’s latest update implies the Cowboys are willing to make it better. According to Rapoport, Dallas is meeting with standout Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks.

“Top 30 draft visits have begun, and #Arkansas WR Treylon Burks is headed to the #Cowboys today and the #Bucs later in the week,” Rapoport Tweeted on April 4. “In all, one of the top WR prospects will travel 10,109 miles in the next 2 weeks for visits.”

Burks is one of the most exciting receiver prospects coming out in the 2022 NFL draft. Dallas wanting to meet with him could just be routine, but it may be a tip that the team is willing to take a receiver in the first round. Of course, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and several other teams will be paying close attention too.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Could Burks Be the Next Cowboys Star?

There is a lot to be excited about when it comes to Burks. On a surface level, the Warren, Arkansas native’s stats speak for themselves, and show a player that has consistently improved each year.

Sports Reference shows that after 475 receiving yards and no touchdowns as a freshman, Burks made his mark with 870 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2020. A solid year, but truly just buildup to his 2021 season, in which he totaled 1104 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Playing in the SEC has its own respect, but it’s also worth noting that Burks was a “big-game” guy. He put up over 100 yards and a touchdown five times in 2021, and did it against Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas A&M and Missouri.

And while Burks is 6’2″ and 225 pounds, he’s considered by NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein to be someone who can perform from any receiver position.

“Big, smooth and natural, Burks possesses the versatility to operate from wherever you want and get to wherever you need no matter the competition,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s a mismatch receiver combining size, strength and competitiveness similar to the Titans’ A.J. Brown, but his speed testing at the NFL Scouting Combine did not meet expectations.”

That likely sounds familiar for Cowboys fans, who saw Cooper mix up his alignments during his tenure in Dallas. That responsibility will be put on CeeDee Lamb going forward, but it’s always a plus to have multiple receivers who are comfortable at any spot.

What Burks Has to Work On

Despite the Cowboys, Buccaneers and several other NFL teams paying close attention to Burks as a first-round prospect, Zierlein also points out that he has areas to improve in. The NFL.com draft profile for the receiver features a list of “weaknesses”:

Will need to maintain his best playing weight.

Needs to become more consistent with contested catches.

Allows coverage too much leeway on 50-50 balls.

Takes time slowing and getting into intermediate breaks.

Occasionally makes unnecessary one-handed catch attempts.

Average physicality after the catch for his size.

A couple of points feel nitpicky, such as the occasional one-handed catch attempts. However, he did run a 4.55 at the 2022 NFL Combine which really highlights how important his weight and physical condition is.

For what it’s worth, NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Burks going to the Arizona Cardinals at the No. 23 pick, right before the Cowboys pick at No. 24. If he does make it to the 24th overall pick, Dallas and owner Jerry Jones will have a tough decision to make. This feels especially true considering that Burks is coming from Jones’ beloved alma mater in the Arkansas Razorbacks.