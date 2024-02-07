Dallas Cowboys Linked to Top Free Agent Center

Major changes could be coming along the Dallas Cowboys‘ offensive line this season.

Long one of the top offensive line units across the entire NFL, veteran Tyron Smith could be heading for the exits as an unrestricted free agent, center Tyler Biadasz might not be a top priority to re-sign, especially given Dallas’ cataclysmic salary cap situation, which could pave the way for some new faces arriving in 2024.

Pro Football Focus believes the Cowboys are an ideal fit for Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James, projected to be the outlet’s No. 2 ranked center available this offseason.

“Dallas will look to replace a smart, high-floor center with another one in James,” Brad Spielberger writes for PFF. “Who earned career-high marks as a run blocker and pass protector in 2023 and has rarely missed a snap since taking over the starting job. James graded out well on zone and gap scheme rushes, and Dallas never skimps along the line.”

If the Cowboys are going to take the next step in 2024, advancing past the NFC Divisional Playoffs for the first time in 29 years, keeping Dak Prescott upright and opening running lanes for whoever is alongside him in the backfield will be a top priority on offense.

The Cowboys could look to the NFL Draft to replace Biadasz, if he’s elsewhere, as a younger and cheaper option. However, James is a proven veteran commodity who could alleviate any concerns about working in a developmental prospect in the middle of an offensive line for an offense expected to be among the most prolific in the league.

What Andre James Would Bring the Cowboys

While James has yet to be named to a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team, he is an ascending talent at a key position.

According to Pro Football Focus, James was the No. 9 ranked center in the NFL during the 2023 season, while surrendering just four sacks and 19 total quarterback pressures in 963 total snaps for the Raiders.

Meanwhile, James’ 12.8 percent run-block grade percentage from PFF just might hold the key to unlocking a Cowboys rushing offense that finished the 2023 campaign that finished just 14th in the NFL while averaging just 112.9 rushing yards per game.

While the Cowboys are going to need to get creative to be in a position to spend big in free agency, currently projected to be $14.2 million over the cap, James could prove an affordable option. Over The Cap projects James’ market value to come in at approximately $4.32 million annually.

Cowboys to Rename AT&T Stadium During FIFA World Cup

The home of the Cowboys, AT&T Stadium, is one of the most renowned venues in the world and will play host to matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

But, the stadium won’t be bearing its corporate sponsored name during those contests. In accordance with strict FIFA rules, AT&T Stadium will become “Dallas Stadium” for the matches that it hosts.

A new name won’t be the only change.

Ahead of the World Cup, the Cowboys will install a natural grass soccer pitch in place of the artificial turf field, as FIFA does not stage games on turf. Additionally, the stadium will undergo over $295 in new renovations to prepare for hosting the World Cup.