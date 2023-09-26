Cowboys Pushed to Strike Major Trade for Falcons $32 Million Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys are having trouble finding the end zone which is prompting some analysts to wonder if the solution to these woes lies outside their roster. Former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III is pushing the Cowboys to explore a blockbuster trade for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

“But if I was the Cowboys right now, they don’t have a mismatch at tight end. They have the personnel outside, but that tight end is the one that they’re missing,” Griffin explained during a September 25, 2023 edition of “Monday Night Countdown.” “I would be banging at the Atlanta Falcons’ door right now to try to go and get Kyle Pitts.

“They need a player like that. …They gotta find a way to find a mismatch in the red zone.”

The Falcons’ usage of Pitts has been puzzling after selecting the playmaker with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the highest drafted tight end in the history of the league. Pitts’ usage has dropped dramatically since his standout rookie season with the tight end posting 9 receptions for 100 yards through the first three games.

The playmaker is still looking for his first touchdown this season. Pitts has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $32 million rookie contract not counting the potential for Atlanta to pick up his fifth-year option in 2025.

The Cowboys Loved Kyle Pitts Heading Into the 2021 NFL Draft

Despite Pitts’ lack of usage in the offense, it is hard to imagine Atlanta would trade the tight end without receiving a first-round pick in return. You may remember that the Cowboys loved Pitts heading into the 2021 NFL draft. The team released footage of owner Jerry Jones gushing over Pitts during their pre-draft interview with the tight end.

“Boy, I’ll tell you what- I’m excited to have you come into this league,” Jones told Pitts at the time. “And, man, what a pair up we could do with ole Dak Prescott and some of those guys that we’ve got out there with options to get you the ball. So, we can dream of visions of sugar plums around here.”

Things worked out for Dallas as the team landed Micah Parsons in the same draft. The Cowboys traded down from No. 10 to No. 12 with the Eagles where they ultimately landed Parsons. Pitts was long gone by the time Dallas was on the clock.

Do the Dallas Cowboys Need Kyle Pitts?

Get @kylepitts__ to Dallas please!!! This is unacceptable!!! He deserves better ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/0AS2ON7Xcy — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 13, 2023

It remains to be seen if the Cowboys red zone woes are due to a lack of scoring weapons, execution by the players or underwhelming play-calling. The answer likely is a mix of these explanations. Starting tight end Jake Ferguson has been solid this season posting 10 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Pitts still represents a major upgrade for Dallas, but there is no indication that Atlanta wants to trade the tight end. The playmaker is two seasons removed from notching 68 receptions for 1026 yards and 1 touchdown during his rookie season in 2021. Pitts has not exactly been a major red zone threat himself only notching 3 career touchdowns thus far.