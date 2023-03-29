Vegas is taking notice of the rumors linking former Texas Longhorns star Bijan Robinson to the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL draft. FanDuel has the Cowboys tied for second in the latest odds to land Robinson at +600. The Cowboys may be competing against a rival for Robinson as the Commanders are the favorites at +500 and the Chargers tied with Dallas at +600.

Cincinnati (+900) and Philadelphia (+1000) round out the top five teams predicted to draft Robinson in FanDuel’s odds. SportsLine has slightly different odds with the Cowboys listed at third (+550) behind the Commanders (+400) and Chargers (+500) in the Robinson sweepstakes. The big question is whether Robinson will be available when Dallas is on the clock at No. 26, something The Atheltic’s Dane Brugler characterizes as unlikely.

“I would be very surprised if Robinson makes it all the way there to the Cowboys at 26, but if he does, he’s too special of a player, with his elusiveness, his vision, his power, he’s the complete package as a runner and as a receiver,” Brugler noted for a March 29, 2023 feature. “The Cowboys should not pass on him if he makes it there.”

Here is a look at why NFL teams are salivating over the possibility of adding Robinson.

Play

Video Video related to cowboys among favorites to land new star to replace ezekiel elliott 2023-03-29T11:35:49-04:00

The Cowboys Would Be ‘Absolutely Thrilled’ if Bijan Robinson Falls to No. 26, Says Insider

Robinson cemented himself as the consensus top running back in the upcoming draft by posting career high numbers in nearly every major statistical category in 2022. The former Longhorns star notched 258 carries for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry, all career numbers for the running back. Robinson added 19 receptions for 314 yards and 2 TD catches in these 12 appearances last season.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota believes Dallas would be “absolutely thrilled” if Robinson drops to No. 26. It remains to be seen if the Cowboys are enamored enough with Robinson to trade up in order to land the playmaker.

“The Cowboys would have to be absolutely thrilled if Robinson fell to 26,” Machota said on March 22. “He’s the type of elite talent they’d probably select if they had a top-15 pick. With Ezekiel Elliott released and Tony Pollard franchise-tagged, running back is one of Dallas’ biggest needs. They are expected to pick one by Round 4, but none would make the immediate impact that Robinson would in the running and passing game.”

Dallas Is Meeting With Tulane RB Tyjae Spears: Report

Play

Tyjae Spears || Tulane Green Wave Running Back || 2022 Highlights Tyjae Spears Junior season highlights. 1376 Rushing Yards, 212 Carries, 242 Receiving Yards, 17 Total Touchdowns. AAC Offensive Player of the Year. We do not own the copyrights to this footage, it belongs to ESPN, and their affiliates. All things shown in the video also do not have any intention of copying, stealing, or any… 2023-01-02T23:09:36Z

Dallas already signed Ronald Jones II, but it would still be a surprise if the team did not draft another running back following the release of Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Tony Pollard which keeps him in Dallas next season but opens the door for the Pro Bowler to play elsewhere in 2024. Pollard is also recovering from a broken fibula, and Dallas will need more insurance behind the star than just Jones.

That said, Dallas does not have to address the position in the first round given the deep running back class. One name to watch is Tulane speedster Tyjae Spears who impressed the entire week I was in Mobile for the Senior Bowl. According to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, the Cowboys already have a meeting scheduled with Spears. ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Spears going in the third round to the Commanders with the No. 97 overall pick in his latest mock draft.

“The Cowboys have a private workout scheduled with Tulane RB Tyjae Spears today, per source,” Fowler tweeted on March 29. “The session will be led by offensive assistant Ryan Feder, and the two sides are also set to meet for lunch.”