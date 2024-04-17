Bill Belichick, Dallas Cowboys Bombshell Revealed

The pressure might have just gotten even higher on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in 2024.

McCarthy, is entering his lame-duck season, with an edict from Jerry Jones to advance beyond last season’s disappointing 48-32 blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card, after winning the NFC East crown.

While McCarthy is set to coach the final year of his contract with no guarantees beyond it, a bombshell ESPN report from Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. reveals that former New England Patriots six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick would relish the opportunity to coach the Cowboys.

“He has told confidants,” Wickersham and Van Natta write of Belichick. “He would be interested in coaching the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants.”

This offseason, before Jones announced that McCarthy would return to the Cowboys’ sideline this fall, but without a contract extension, there had been reports of various degrees of mutual interest between Belichick and Dallas.

Now, it would seem that if the Cowboys fail once again to live up to lofty expectations in 2024 that at least from Belichick’s vantage point, there’s a real possibility the 72-year-old could be coaching in Dallas in 2025.

Jerry Jones on Relationship with Bill Belichick

Belichick and the New England Patriots mutually agreed to part ways three days after the Packers handed the Cowboys yet another disappointing postseason exit, but, Jones ultimately committed to bring McCarthy back for at least one more year.

However, Jones hasn’t closed the door on eventually bringing Belichick to Dallas.

“I know him personally and I like him,” Jones told Yahoo! Sports’ Jori Epstein on in January. “There’s no doubt in my mind we could work together. None. None.”

Belichick was passed over for the Atlanta Falcons vacancy and spoke to the Washington Commanders, who hired former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but ultimately wound up on the outside looking in for the 2024 season.

Given that the Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles with Nick Sirianni, and New York Giants with Brian Daboll all facing varying degrees of coaching uncertainty beyond 2024, Belichick could have a legitimate chance of getting his wish of landing in the NFC East next season.

Workhorse Running Back on The Way for Cowboys?

The Cowboys have myriad needs as the NFL Draft approaches, not the least of which is adding quality depth along the offensive line and potentially upgrading the linebacking corps.

However, given the lack of an every-down running back — even after signing Royce Freeman to a one-year deal, the Cowboys could look to make an immediate upgrade in the backfield early in this year’s draft.

That’s exactly how Pro Football Focus’ latest mock draft projection plays out, with the Cowboys selecting University of Texas running back Jonathon Brooks in the second round, with the No. 56 overall pick.

“Dallas gets the top back in the draft to fill its need,” Sam Monson writes for PFF. “Brooks is working back from a knee injury but could well be ready to roll at 100% by Week 1.”

Brooks is looking to return to form from a torn ACL suffered last November, but, has plenty of explosiveness as illustrated by his 6.1 yards per carry average on 187 rushing attempts for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.